**How do I download amazon prime videos to my laptop?**
Amazon Prime Video is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for its subscribers. While streaming is convenient, there are times when you might want to download videos from Amazon Prime to your laptop for offline viewing. So, if you are wondering how to do it, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you download Amazon Prime videos to your laptop.
1. **Sign in to your Amazon Prime account:** Launch the Amazon website, and sign in with your Prime account credentials. If you don’t have an account yet, you need to create one before proceeding further.
2. **Choose the video you want to download:** Browse through the extensive library of Amazon Prime videos and select the one you wish to download.
3. **Check for download availability:** Not all videos on Amazon Prime are available for download. To check if the video you want is downloadable, look for the download icon (a downward-pointing arrow) beside the title or episode.
4. **Click on the download icon:** Once you have confirmed that the video is available for download, click on the download icon to initiate the downloading process.
5. **Choose the video quality:** Amazon Prime provides options to download videos in various resolutions and quality levels. Higher quality will result in a larger file size, so choose the one that suits your preferences and storage capacity.
6. **Wait for the download to complete:** Depending on the speed of your internet connection, the download time may vary. Once the download is complete, you can locate the downloaded video in your laptop’s designated download folder.
7. **Watch the downloaded video offline:** Now that you have successfully downloaded the video to your laptop, you can watch it offline whenever you want, without requiring an internet connection.
Here are some frequently asked questions about downloading Amazon Prime videos:
1. Can I download Amazon Prime videos on any laptop?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime videos on any laptop as long as it meets the minimum system requirements and has an active internet connection.
2. How many videos can I download at once?
You can download multiple videos at once, depending on the storage capacity of your laptop. However, keep in mind that downloading too many videos simultaneously may slow down the downloading process.
3. Can I download videos to an external storage device?
No, you cannot directly download Amazon Prime videos to an external storage device. However, you can transfer the downloaded videos to an external storage device after they have been downloaded to your laptop.
4. How long can I keep a downloaded Amazon Prime video?
Once you have downloaded a video from Amazon Prime to your laptop, it remains accessible for offline viewing for 30 days. After that, you will need to connect to the internet to renew the license of the video.
5. Can I download Amazon Prime videos on a MacBook?
Yes, you can download Amazon Prime videos on a MacBook. The process is similar to downloading them on any other laptop.
6. Can I download Prime Originals?
Yes, you can download Prime Originals just like any other video available on Amazon Prime, as long as they are marked with the download icon.
7. Can I download videos while using the Amazon Prime Video app?
Yes, you can download videos using the Amazon Prime Video app on your laptop. Simply follow the same steps mentioned earlier within the app.
8. How much storage space do I need to download videos?
The storage space required for downloading videos depends on the video quality and duration. Higher-quality videos and longer movies or episodes will occupy more storage space.
9. Can I download rented movies on Amazon Prime?
No, you cannot download rented movies from Amazon Prime. Only videos available for free streaming with a Prime membership can be downloaded.
10. Can I download videos on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download videos on multiple devices as long as they are linked to the same Amazon Prime account.
11. Can I download Amazon Prime videos to an SD card?
No, Amazon Prime videos can only be downloaded to the internal storage of your laptop and cannot be saved directly to an SD card.
12. Can I watch a downloaded video after my Prime membership expires?
No, you need an active Amazon Prime membership to watch downloaded videos from Amazon Prime. Once your membership expires, you will not be able to access the downloaded videos.