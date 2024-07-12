Bitmoji has become a popular way to add personalized and expressive avatars to your messages, but if you’ve decided that it’s time to bid farewell to the Bitmoji Keyboard, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll walk you through the steps to successfully delete the Bitmoji Keyboard from your device.
How do I delete Bitmoji Keyboard?
To delete the Bitmoji Keyboard, follow these steps:
- Open the Settings app on your device.
- Scroll down and tap on “General.”
- Next, tap on “Keyboard.”
- Under the “Keyboard” menu, select “Keyboards.”
- A list of all the keyboards installed on your device will appear. Tap on “Bitmoji Keyboard.”
- Tap on “Delete Bitmoji Keyboard.”
- A confirmation pop-up will appear. To proceed with the deletion, tap on “Delete.”
- Finally, tap on “Done” to exit the Keyboard settings menu.
And that’s it! The Bitmoji Keyboard has now been successfully deleted from your device.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I delete the Bitmoji Keyboard permanently?
Yes, following the aforementioned steps will permanently delete the Bitmoji Keyboard from your device, but you can always reinstall it at a later time.
2. Will deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard delete my Bitmoji avatar?
No, deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard will not delete your customized avatar. You can still access and use your Bitmoji through the Bitmoji app or other platforms where Bitmoji is integrated.
3. Can I remove the Bitmoji Keyboard temporarily?
Yes, if you’d like to temporarily disable the Bitmoji Keyboard, you can do so by following the same steps to delete the keyboard but selecting “Disable” instead of “Delete” in the confirmation pop-up.
4. How can I reinstall the Bitmoji Keyboard if I change my mind later?
To reinstall the Bitmoji Keyboard, simply follow these steps: Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > Bitmoji Keyboard.
5. Is deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard reversible?
Yes, you can reinstall the Bitmoji Keyboard by following the above-mentioned reinstallation steps.
6. Will deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard affect my device’s other keyboards?
No, deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard will only remove the Bitmoji-specific keyboard and will not affect any other keyboards installed on your device.
7. Can I delete the Bitmoji app if I have deleted the Bitmoji Keyboard?
Yes, you can delete the Bitmoji app even if you have deleted the Bitmoji Keyboard. The two are separate entities and deleting one does not require deleting the other.
8. How do I delete the Bitmoji sticker from my device’s keyboard?
To remove the Bitmoji sticker from your device’s keyboard, you’ll need to follow a different set of instructions specific to your device and keyboard software. Check your device’s user manual or online support for detailed guidance.
9. Can I delete the Bitmoji Keyboard but keep my Bitmoji in the Bitmoji app?
Absolutely! Deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard will not affect your Bitmoji avatars, and you can continue using them in the Bitmoji app or other supported platforms.
10. Will deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard free up storage space on my device?
Deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard will free up a tiny amount of storage space, but the impact is minimal. The main benefit of deleting the keyboard is to remove it as an input option, rather than to free up storage.
11. Can I delete the Bitmoji Keyboard from only a specific messaging app?
No, deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard will remove it from your device entirely and not just from a specific messaging app.
12. Are there any alternative keyboards to Bitmoji Keyboard?
Yes, there are other keyboard apps available that offer similar or even more advanced features, such as Gboard, Emoji Keyboard, and SwiftKey.
We hope this step-by-step guide has helped you in deleting the Bitmoji Keyboard from your device effortlessly. Remember, you can always reinstall it if you change your mind later. Happy messaging!