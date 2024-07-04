Have you ever typed a word on your iPhone and realized that it keeps popping up as a suggestion, even when it’s not relevant or correct? It can be frustrating when the auto-correct feature constantly suggests a word you don’t want to use. Thankfully, there’s a way to delete such words from your iPhone keyboard. In this article, we will walk you through the process, step by step, so you can regain control of your iPhone’s suggestions.
How do I delete a word from my iPhone keyboard?
To delete unwanted words from your iPhone’s keyboard, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, find and select “Keyboard.”
4. Under the Keyboard settings, tap on “Text Replacement.”
5. You will now see a list of words that you have taught your keyboard.
6. Find the word you want to delete and swipe left on it.
7. A red “Delete” button will appear. Tap on it to remove the word.
That’s it! You have successfully deleted the unwanted word from your iPhone keyboard. Now, when you type, that particular word should no longer show up as a suggestion.
What are some other ways to customize my iPhone keyboard?
There are a few additional options to customize your iPhone keyboard:
1. You can add shortcuts for frequently used phrases or words in the “Text Replacement” settings mentioned earlier.
2. Customize the keyboard language or enable/disable specific languages in the “General” > “Keyboard” > “Keyboards” settings.
3. Adjust the keyboard settings, including auto-capitalization, auto-correction, and predictive suggestions, from the “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” menu.
Why do certain words keep appearing in my iPhone keyboard?
Words may keep appearing in your iPhone keyboard because it learns from your typing behavior and the content you frequently use. As a result, it suggests those words to you based on your usage patterns.
Can I disable the auto-correction feature on my iPhone keyboard?
Yes, you can disable the auto-correction feature on your iPhone keyboard. Simply go to the “Settings” app > “General” > “Keyboard,” and toggle off the “Auto-Correction” option.
Will deleting a word from my iPhone keyboard affect my other devices?
No, deleting a word from your iPhone keyboard will not affect your other devices. The words you delete are specific to the device you made the change on.
How can I restore a deleted word on my iPhone keyboard?
Once you delete a word from your iPhone keyboard, it cannot be easily restored. However, if you have backed up your device using iCloud or iTunes, you can restore your device to a previous backup to recover the deleted word.
Why can’t I delete certain words from my iPhone keyboard?
Some words are fundamental to the iPhone’s software and cannot be deleted. These words are pre-programmed into the keyboard and cannot be removed.
Can I delete multiple words at once from my iPhone keyboard?
Unfortunately, there is no option to delete multiple words at once from your iPhone keyboard. You have to delete each word individually by following the steps mentioned earlier.
Does deleting a word from the keyboard affect my iPhone’s dictionary?
Deleting a word from your iPhone keyboard does not affect your iPhone’s dictionary. It only removes that particular word from being suggested as an auto-correction.
Will the deleted word disappear from all apps on my iPhone?
Yes, once you delete a word from your iPhone keyboard, it will no longer appear as a suggestion in any app that uses the keyboard feature, including Messages, Notes, or any other app where you can type.
Can I delete built-in shortcuts on my iPhone keyboard?
No, you cannot delete built-in shortcuts on your iPhone keyboard. Only custom shortcuts created by the user can be deleted.
How often should I review and delete words from my iPhone keyboard?
It’s a good idea to review and delete words from your iPhone keyboard periodically, especially if you find irrelevant or outdated suggestions. There is no specific timeframe, but it can help improve the keyboard’s accuracy and relevance over time.
Now that you know how to delete a word from your iPhone keyboard, you can enjoy a more personalized and efficient typing experience. Take control of your device, customize it to your liking, and say goodbye to unwanted suggestions!