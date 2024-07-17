How do I deauthorize a computer in itunes?

iTunes is a popular multimedia software application developed by Apple Inc. It allows users to manage and play their media files, including music, movies, and podcasts. When you authorize a computer in iTunes, you give it permission to access your purchased content. However, there may come a time when you need to deauthorize a computer, whether it’s because you no longer use it or you’ve reached the maximum limit of authorized computers. In this article, we will guide you through the process of deauthorizing a computer in iTunes.
How to Deauthorize a Computer in iTunes?
To deauthorize a computer in iTunes, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open iTunes**: Launch the iTunes application on the computer you wish to deauthorize. Ensure that you are signed in with the Apple ID used to authorize the computer.
2. **Access Account Information**: From the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window, click on “Account,” and then choose “View My Account.” You may be prompted to enter your Apple ID password.
3. **Navigate to Account Settings**: On the Account Information page, scroll down to the “Apple ID Summary” section. Look for the “Computer Authorizations” option and click on the “Deauthorize All” button.
4. **Confirm Deauthorization**: A pop-up window will appear, asking you to confirm the deauthorization action. Click on “Deauthorize All Computers” to proceed.
5. **Done!**: The computer has now been successfully deauthorized from iTunes. You can now authorize another computer or device if needed.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I deauthorize a single computer instead of all of them?
Yes, besides the “Deauthorize All” button, there is also an option to individually deauthorize specific computers in iTunes by clicking the “Deauthorize This Computer” link instead.
2. What happens when I deauthorize a computer?
Deauthorizing a computer will revoke its access to your purchased content, such as music, movies, and apps, associated with your Apple ID. This will not delete any content from the computer, but it will no longer be able to play the protected media files you’ve acquired from iTunes.
3. How many computers can I authorize with my Apple ID?
You can authorize up to five computers with the same Apple ID at any given time. Keep in mind that this limit doesn’t include devices like iPhones, iPads, or iPods.
4. Can I deauthorize a computer I no longer have access to?
Yes, Apple provides a way to remotely deauthorize a computer. Simply sign in to your Apple ID account page and navigate to the “Devices” section. Find the computer you want to deauthorize and click on “Remove” to deauthorize it remotely.
5. What if I forget to deauthorize a computer before replacing or formatting it?
If you no longer have access to the computer or forgot to deauthorize it, you can still log in to your iTunes account from a new computer and deauthorize all previously authorized computers at once.
6. Can I reauthorize a computer after deauthorizing it?
Certainly! Once a computer has been deauthorized, you can reauthorize it at any time by signing in to iTunes with your Apple ID and clicking on “Authorize This Computer.”
7. Can I authorize my iTunes account on someone else’s computer?
Yes, you can authorize your iTunes account on another person’s computer, but keep in mind that this will count against your maximum limit of five authorized computers. Make sure to deauthorize it afterward if it’s a temporary authorization.
8. Can I deauthorize computers from the iTunes Store app on my iPhone or iPad?
No, the iTunes Store app on iOS devices doesn’t provide the option to deauthorize computers. You can only deauthorize computers from within the iTunes desktop application.
9. Do I need an internet connection to deauthorize a computer?
Yes, you must be connected to the internet to deauthorize a computer in iTunes. The deauthorization process requires contacting Apple’s servers to update your account information.
10. Will I lose my purchased content if I deauthorize a computer?
No, deauthorizing a computer doesn’t remove any purchased content from your iTunes account. You can still access your content on other authorized devices or by reauthorizing the same computer.
11. Can I deauthorize a computer using a different Apple ID?
No, you must sign in to iTunes with the same Apple ID used to authorize the computer to be able to deauthorize it. Using a different Apple ID will not give you access to the authorization settings.
12. What should I do if I encounter issues with deauthorizing my computer?
If you experience any problems while trying to deauthorize a computer, ensure that you are using the correct Apple ID and password. If the issue persists, contacting Apple Support directly can help you resolve any authorization-related problems.