How do I check WiFi password on my laptop?

Can’t remember your WiFi password? Don’t worry, here’s how you can easily find it on your laptop.
If you have connected your laptop to a WiFi network in the past and have since forgotten the password, fear not. You can retrieve it effortlessly by following a few simple steps. Whether you’re using Windows or macOS, the process is relatively straightforward. So, let’s dive in and learn how you can check your WiFi password on your laptop.
For Windows Users
To check your WiFi password on a Windows laptop, you can use either the Command Prompt or the Settings menu. We’ll discuss both methods here:
Method 1: Using Command Prompt
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard and type “Command Prompt” in the search bar.
2. Right-click on the Command Prompt app and select “Run as Administrator.”
3. Once the Command Prompt window opens, type “netsh wlan show profile” and hit Enter.
4. A list of all the WiFi networks you have connected to in the past will be displayed.
5. To view the password of a specific network, type “netsh wlan show profile name=WiFiName key=clear” (replace WiFiName with the actual network name) and hit Enter.
6. Scroll down until you find the “Key Content” field. The password will be listed next to it.
Method 2: Using the Settings Menu
1. Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings menu.
2. Click on “Network & Internet” and select “Wi-Fi” from the left-hand menu.
3. Under the “WiFi” section, click on the network you want to check the password for.
4. Click on the “Properties” button.
5. In the new window that opens, navigate to the “Security” tab.
6. Check the box next to “Show characters” to reveal the WiFi password.
For macOS Users
Checking your WiFi password on a MacBook or macOS-based laptop is also a hassle-free process. Here’s how you can do it:
Method 1: Using Keychain Access
1. Open the “Finder” and navigate to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Keychain Access.”
2. In the search bar on the top-right corner of the Keychain Access window, type the name of the WiFi network you want to find the password for.
3. Double-click on the corresponding search result.
4. Check the box next to “Show password.”
5. Authenticate by entering your macOS password or using Touch ID.
6. The password will then be displayed in the window.
Method 2: Using Terminal
1. Launch the Terminal application by navigating to “Applications” > “Utilities” > “Terminal.”
2. Type “security find-generic-password -ga WiFiName | grep password” (replace WiFiName with the actual network name) and press Enter.
3. Enter your macOS user account password when prompted.
4. The password will be displayed in the Terminal window.
How do I check WiFi password on my laptop?
To check the WiFi password on your laptop, follow these steps:
– For Windows users:
– Method 1: Use Command Prompt and type “netsh wlan show profile name=WiFiName key=clear” (replace WiFiName with the actual network name).
– Method 2: Open the Settings menu, go to “Network & Internet,” select “Wi-Fi,” choose the network, and click on “Properties.” Then check the box next to “Show characters.”
– For macOS users:
– Method 1: Open Keychain Access, search for the WiFi network, double-click on the result, check the box next to “Show password,” and authenticate with your macOS password.
– Method 2: Launch Terminal and type “security find-generic-password -ga WiFiName | grep password” (replace WiFiName with the actual network name).
FAQs:
1. Can I check the WiFi password of any network using these methods?
No, you can only retrieve the password of the networks your laptop has previously connected to.
2. Will checking the WiFi password require administrative privileges?
Yes, for some methods, you may need administrative privileges, especially when using Command Prompt or Keychain Access.
3. Can I check WiFi passwords on someone else’s laptop?
No, the methods described here are only applicable for retrieving WiFi passwords on your own laptop.
4. Do I need to be connected to the WiFi network to check its password?
No, you can retrieve the WiFi password even if you’re not currently connected to the network.
5. Can I view the WiFi password if I only have limited user permissions?
No, you generally need administrative privileges to access the required settings or applications.
6. Are there any alternative methods to check the WiFi password on a Windows laptop?
Yes, you can use third-party software designed for this purpose, but it’s generally safer to use the built-in methods mentioned above.
7. What if I don’t want to reveal the characters of the WiFi password, but only want to find out its length?
In the Settings menu on Windows, you can hover over the “Network security key” field to see a tooltip displaying the length of the password.
8. Can I change the WiFi password if I retrieve it using these methods?
No, these methods only allow you to view the password, not modify it. To change the password, you’ll need to access the router settings.
9. Can these methods be used on older versions of Windows or macOS?
Yes, these methods work on most versions of Windows and macOS, but the steps may differ slightly.
10. Will checking the WiFi password erase any previous network settings or configurations?
No, checking the password will not affect any network settings or configurations.
11. Is it possible to recover a forgotten WiFi password without accessing my laptop?
Yes, you can usually reset the WiFi password by accessing the router settings using a web browser on any device connected to the network.
12. Can I check the WiFi password on a Linux laptop using similar methods?
Yes, the methods described here are specific to Windows and macOS but similar approaches can be used on Linux laptops as well.