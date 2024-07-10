How do I authorise a new computer on itunes?

iTunes is a versatile software developed by Apple that allows users to manage their digital media library, including music, movies, and TV shows. It also lets you authorize multiple computers to access your iTunes account, which is especially useful if you want to sync your content across various devices. So, if you’re wondering how to authorize a new computer on iTunes, read on to find out.
Authorizing a New Computer on iTunes
To authorize a new computer on iTunes, follow these simple steps:
1. **Launch iTunes**: Open the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download it from the Apple website and install it.
2. **Access Account Information**: Click on the “Account” button located in the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window, then select “Authorizations” and click on “Authorize This Computer.”
3. **Sign in to Your Apple ID**: A dialog box will appear prompting you to sign in to your Apple ID. Enter your Apple ID and password in the respective fields, then click “Authorize.”
4. **Computer Authorized**: Congratulations! You have successfully authorized your new computer on iTunes. You can now access your purchased content and sync it across your devices.
It’s important to note that iTunes allows you to authorize up to five computers with one Apple ID. If you have reached the limit and want to authorize additional devices, you may need to deauthorize an old computer first. You can do this by following the steps below:
1. **Open iTunes**: Launch the iTunes application on the computer you wish to deauthorize.
2. **Access Account Information**: Click on the “Account” button in the menu bar at the top of the iTunes window, then select “Authorizations” and click on “Deauthorize This Computer.”
3. **Sign in to Your Apple ID**: Enter your Apple ID and password in the prompt that appears, then click “Deauthorize.”
4. **Computer Deauthorized**: You have successfully deauthorized the computer from iTunes. Repeat the authorization process on your new computer by following the previous steps, and you’re good to go.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How many computers can I authorize with my iTunes account?
You can authorize up to five computers using the same Apple ID.
2. Can I authorize a computer from a different Apple ID?
No, you can only authorize a computer using the Apple ID that is associated with your iTunes account.
3. What happens if I reach the maximum limit of authorized computers?
If you reach the limit of five authorized computers, you will need to deauthorize one before you can authorize a new computer.
4. Can I authorize a computer remotely?
No, the authorization process must be done directly on the computer you want to authorize.
5. Can I authorize a computer without an internet connection?
No, an internet connection is required to authorize a computer on iTunes.
6. Can I transfer my authorization to a new computer?
Yes, you can transfer your authorization to a new computer by deauthorizing the old one and authorizing the new one following the steps outlined earlier.
7. How often can I deauthorize a computer?
There is no specific limit to how often you can deauthorize a computer.
8. What happens to my purchased content if I deauthorize a computer?
Deauthorizing a computer does not remove your purchased content. You can still access and use it on other authorized devices.
9. Can I authorize a computer from a different operating system?
Yes, you can authorize a computer on iTunes regardless of the operating system it is running.
10. Can I authorize my iTunes account on my mobile device?
No, the authorization process can only be done on a computer running the iTunes application.
11. Can I authorize a computer with a shared Apple ID?
Yes, you can authorize a computer using a shared Apple ID as long as the previous limit of five authorized computers has not been reached.
12. Can I authorize a computer without a credit card on my Apple ID?
Yes, a credit card is not required to authorize a computer on iTunes.