How dirty is your keyboard?

We all spend countless hours in front of our computers, typing away on our keyboards. But have you ever stopped to think about just how dirty your keyboard might be? Studies have shown that keyboards can harbor an alarming number of germs and bacteria. In fact, they can be up to 20,000 times dirtier than a toilet seat! So, to answer the question directly – your keyboard is probably a lot dirtier than you think.
FAQs:
1. How do keyboards get so dirty?
Keyboards can accumulate dirt, dust, food particles, and even bodily fluids from our hands. Additionally, we often eat or drink while using our computers, leading to crumbs and liquid spills making their way into the keyboard.
2. Are all keyboards equally dirty?
Not all keyboards are equally dirty. Keyboards in shared spaces or public areas tend to be dirtier as they are used by multiple people. Personal keyboards that are regularly cleaned may have fewer germs.
3. What kind of germs can be found on keyboards?
Keyboards can harbor various types of bacteria, including staphylococcus, E. coli, and even traces of faecal matter. These germs can potentially cause illness and infections if proper hygiene is not maintained.
4. Does using hand sanitizer help keep keyboards clean?
While hand sanitizer can help reduce the transmission of germs to some extent, it doesn’t directly clean the keyboard. Proper cleaning and disinfection of the keyboard are essential to remove dirt and bacteria effectively.
5. How often should I clean my keyboard?
Experts recommend cleaning personal keyboards at least once a month. However, if the keyboard is used in a shared environment or if you eat or drink at your desk, it’s best to clean it more frequently.
6. Can I clean my keyboard with water?
No, you should avoid cleaning your keyboard with water as it can damage the internal components. Instead, use a soft, lint-free cloth and a cleaning solution specifically designed for electronics.
7. Should I turn off my computer before cleaning the keyboard?
It is generally recommended to turn off your computer before cleaning the keyboard to avoid accidentally pressing keys or triggering any actions while cleaning.
8. Can I remove the keys to clean them?
Removing keys from a keyboard is generally possible, but it might void any warranties it may have. If you decide to remove the keys, be cautious and follow proper instructions to avoid damaging the keyboard.
9. Can I use compressed air to clean my keyboard?
Yes, compressed air can be used to blow away dust and debris from between the keys. However, it is not sufficient to eliminate bacteria. You should follow it up with proper cleaning using a cloth and cleaning solution.
10. Can I clean my laptop keyboard the same way?
Yes, you can clean a laptop keyboard using the same methods as a desktop keyboard. However, be extra careful with laptops as their components are more delicate.
11. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty?
To prevent your keyboard from getting dirty, wash your hands regularly, avoid eating or drinking near your computer, and keep your workspace clean. Additionally, using keyboard covers or skins can help protect against spills and dust.
12. Are there any health risks associated with a dirty keyboard?
A dirty keyboard can potentially lead to the spread of harmful bacteria, which can cause illnesses such as colds, flu, or gastrointestinal infections. It is crucial to maintain clean and hygienic practices to reduce these risks.
In conclusion, it’s essential to be aware of the level of dirt and bacteria that may reside on your keyboard. Regular cleaning and good hygiene practices can help keep your keyboard cleaner and reduce the risks associated with a dirty keyboard. So, the next time you sit down to work or play, make sure to give your keyboard some much-needed attention!