How did computer viruses start?

Computer viruses have become a persistent and troublesome threat in the modern digital age. These malicious programs disrupt computer systems and networks, causing damage to data, stealing personal information, and often sabotaging the functionality of devices. But have you ever wondered how computer viruses actually started? In this article, we will delve into the origins of computer viruses and shed light on their evolution throughout the years.
The Birth of Computer Viruses
The story of computer viruses dates back to the early 1970s when the concept of self-replicating programs was first conceived. At that time, the term “virus” was not yet associated with malicious software. Instead, it was used to describe a non-malicious program called “Creeper.”
The Creeper virus, created by Bob Thomas, was an experimental program that spread through ARPANET, an early precursor to the internet. Creeper would move from one computer to another, displaying the message, “I’m the creeper, catch me if you can!” Soon after, a programmer named Ray Tomlinson developed a program called “Reaper” to counteract the Creeper virus. Reaper would delete the Creeper program from infected computers.
While Creeper initiated the concept of self-replicating programs, it was not a harmful virus. That distinction would come a few years later.
The First Malicious Viruses
In 1981, a computer science student named Rich Skrenta created the first known self-replicating malicious program, known as the Elk Cloner. Elk Cloner infected Apple II computers and spread through floppy disks. It displayed a harmless poem but would activate on the victim’s every 50th boot, causing the text to disappear from the screen. Though Elk Cloner had a mischievous intent, it did not cause permanent harm to the infected computers.
The true turning point in computer virus history came in 1986 with the creation of the Brain virus. Two Pakistani brothers, Basit and Amjad Farooq Alvi, developed Brain, which was designed to spread through bootable floppy disks on IBM PCs. The virus infected the boot sector, causing the victim’s computer to display a message with the creators’ contact information. This marked the birth of true computer viruses as we now know them.
The Evolution of Computer Viruses
After Brain, the number of computer viruses began to explode, with new variants and types being developed over the years. As technology advanced, so did the sophistication and capabilities of viruses. In the early 1990s, macro viruses emerged, infecting documents rather than computer systems.
With the rise of the internet in the late 1990s, worms became a prevalent form of malware. Worms are self-replicating programs that can spread through network connections without human intervention. The most notorious example of a worm is the ILOVEYOU worm, which caused widespread damage by overloading email servers and deleting files.
Since then, computer viruses have continued to evolve, adopting stealthy techniques, exploiting software vulnerabilities, and leveraging social engineering tactics to spread. We now face not only traditional viruses but also ransomware, spyware, adware, and other types of malware that pose significant threats to individuals, businesses, and even governments.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How did computer viruses start?
Computer viruses started with the creation of the Creeper virus in the early 1970s, followed by the first malicious virus, the Elk Cloner, in 1981. The Brain virus in 1986 marked the birth of true computer viruses.
2. Who created the first computer virus?
The first computer virus, Creeper, was created by Bob Thomas in the early 1970s.
3. What was the purpose of the Elk Cloner virus?
The Elk Cloner virus was created by Rich Skrenta as a mischievous program that displayed a harmless poem but caused the text on the screen to disappear every 50th boot.
4. Which virus marked the true birth of computer viruses?
The Brain virus, developed by Basit and Amjad Farooq Alvi in 1986, marked the true birth of computer viruses as we now know them.
5. What is the ILOVEYOU worm?
The ILOVEYOU worm, which emerged in 2000, is a notorious example of a worm that caused widespread damage by overloading email servers and deleting files.
6. How do computer viruses spread?
Computer viruses spread through various means such as infected files, email attachments, malicious websites, compromised software, and removable media like USB drives.
7. What is ransomware?
Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts a victim’s files, holding them hostage until a ransom is paid.
8. Can viruses infect smartphones and tablets?
Yes, viruses can infect smartphones and tablets, with mobile malware specifically designed to target these devices.
9. How can I protect my computer from viruses?
To protect your computer from viruses, you should keep your operating system and software up to date, use reliable antivirus software, be cautious of downloading files and opening attachments, and avoid visiting suspicious websites.
10. Can viruses be removed from an infected computer?
Yes, antivirus software can detect and remove viruses from infected computers, but it is crucial to have up-to-date and reliable antivirus software for optimal protection.
11. Are all computer viruses created by individuals?
No, computer viruses can also be created by organized groups, criminal organizations, and even state-sponsored entities for various nefarious purposes.
12. Is it possible to develop immunity against viruses?
While it is possible to develop security measures against known viruses, cybercriminals constantly adapt and create new viruses, making it challenging to achieve complete immunity. Regularly updating security software and practicing safe online behavior is crucial in mitigating virus risks.