How delete avast from my computer?

When it comes to removing antivirus software from your computer, such as Avast, it is essential to do it correctly to avoid any potential issues. This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to remove Avast from your computer effectively.
Why Would You Want to Remove Avast?
Although Avast is a popular and reputable antivirus program, there might be several reasons why you would want to uninstall it. Maybe you have decided to switch to a different antivirus solution, or perhaps you are facing compatibility issues with another program. Regardless of the reason, follow the steps below to uninstall Avast completely.
Step 1: Closing Avast
Before uninstalling Avast, ensure that it is not running in the background. Right-click on the Avast icon in your system tray, usually located in the bottom-right corner of the screen, and click on “Avast shields control.” Select “Disable Permanently” and confirm your choice.
Step 2: Open the Avast User Interface
To proceed with the uninstallation, you need to open the Avast user interface. You can do this by double-clicking on the Avast desktop shortcut or by finding it in your Start menu.
Step 3: Navigate to the “Menu” Tab
Once the Avast user interface is open, look for the “Menu” option in the top-right corner of the window and click on it.
Step 4: Access Settings
From the dropdown menu, select “Settings.”
Step 5: Choose “Troubleshooting”
Within the Settings menu, find and click on the “Troubleshooting” option on the left-hand side.
Step 6: Disable Avast Self-Defense
In the Troubleshooting menu, locate the “Enable Self-Defense” option and uncheck it to disable the Avast self-defense feature.
Step 7: Close the Avast User Interface
After disabling Avast self-defense, close the Avast user interface by clicking on “OK” to save the changes.
Step 8: Uninstalling Avast
Now that Avast is no longer running, it’s time to uninstall the program from your computer. Open the Control Panel by searching for it in the Start menu or using the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + X, then selecting “Control Panel” from the list.
Step 9: Access Programs and Features
Within the Control Panel, locate and click on the “Programs” or “Programs and Features” option.
Step 10: Find Avast in the Programs List
In the Programs and Features window, scroll through the list of installed programs until you find Avast. Once you locate it, right-click on Avast and select “Uninstall” from the context menu.
Step 11: Follow the Uninstallation Wizard
An Avast uninstallation wizard will guide you through the removal process. Check any additional options you want to uninstall and click on “Uninstall” or “Next” to proceed.
Step 12: Restart Your Computer
Once the uninstallation is complete, restart your computer to ensure all Avast files and processes are fully removed.
Now you have successfully uninstalled Avast from your computer!
Related FAQs:
1. Can I uninstall Avast if it is still running?
Yes, it is crucial to close Avast before uninstalling it. Follow the steps provided to disable Avast and then proceed with the uninstallation.
2. Is it necessary to disable Avast self-defense before uninstalling?
Disabling Avast self-defense is a recommended step to prevent any conflicts during the uninstallation process.
3. Can I uninstall Avast without accessing the control panel?
No, accessing the control panel is necessary to uninstall Avast from your computer.
4. Will I lose any data by uninstalling Avast?
Uninstalling Avast should not cause any data loss as it primarily removes the program files. However, it is always a good idea to back up your important files before making changes to your computer.
5. Will uninstalling Avast remove all its associated files?
Avast’s uninstaller should remove all the program files, but some residual files or registry entries may remain. To ensure complete removal, you can use a third-party uninstaller or manually delete any leftover files.
6. Can I reinstall Avast after uninstalling it?
Yes, you can reinstall Avast at any time if you change your mind or want to give it another try.
7. What if I face difficulties uninstalling Avast?
If you encounter any issues uninstalling Avast, you can visit the official Avast support website for troubleshooting guides or use their uninstallation utility to completely remove the program.