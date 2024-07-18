How completely reset your computer?

Is your computer feeling sluggish, overwhelmed with unnecessary files, or experiencing persistent errors? It might be time for a fresh start. Resetting your computer to its original factory settings can help resolve these issues and provide a clean slate. In this article, we will guide you through the process of completely resetting your computer.
Step 1: Backup Your Important Data
Before proceeding with a computer reset, it’s crucial to back up any important files and documents you wish to keep. You can do this by copying your data to an external hard drive, cloud storage, or a USB flash drive.
Step 2: Disconnect External Devices
To avoid any potential conflicts during the reset process, it is recommended that you disconnect any external devices such as printers, scanners, and external storage devices.
Step 3: Access Recovery Options
**To completely reset your computer, you need to access the recovery options. In Windows 10, you can do this by going to the Start menu, clicking on the “Settings” gear icon, selecting “Update & Security,” and then choosing “Recovery” from the left-hand menu.**
Step 4: Choose the Reset Option
Within the Recovery menu, you will find the option to “Reset this PC.” Click on it to start the process.
Step 5: Choose Between Keep or Remove Personal Files
During the reset process, you will be given the option to keep your personal files or remove everything. Selecting the latter will result in a complete wipe of your computer, erasing all data.
Step 6: Choose the Reset Method
Next, you will need to choose the reset method. Windows 10 offers two options: “Just remove my files” and “Remove files and clean the drive.” The latter option ensures all data is securely deleted, but it takes longer to complete.
Step 7: Start the Reset Process
After making your selections, confirm your choices and click the “Reset” button to initiate the process. Your computer will reboot, and the reset process will commence.
Step 8: Follow On-Screen Instructions
Throughout the reset process, your computer will display on-screen instructions that you need to follow. This may include agreeing to license agreements, confirming your password, or choosing your region and language settings.
Step 9: Patience is Key
Resetting your computer can take some time, especially if you have chosen the option to clean the drive thoroughly. It’s crucial to be patient during this process and not interrupt it.
Step 10: Set Up Your Computer
Once the reset is complete, your computer will restart, and you will be presented with a brand-new Windows installation. Set up your computer by following the prompts, including signing in with your Microsoft account and customizing your preferences.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I reset my computer without losing my files?
Yes, you can choose to keep your personal files while resetting your computer. However, it’s still advisable to back up your data beforehand.
2. What happens if I choose to remove everything during the reset?
By selecting the option to remove everything, all your files, applications, and settings will be erased. Ensure you have a backup of any important data before proceeding.
3. Will resetting my computer remove viruses?
While resetting your computer can remove some viruses, it’s not a foolproof solution. Consider using reputable antivirus software to ensure all malware is eliminated.
4. Can I reset my computer to its factory settings without the recovery options?
Typically, accessing the recovery options is necessary to reset your computer to its factory settings. However, some computers may have a dedicated recovery partition that allows you to reset without the need for additional software.
5. Do I need an internet connection to reset my computer?
An internet connection is not always required to reset your computer. However, it may be needed to download and install updates during the setup process.
6. Will resetting my computer improve its performance?
Resetting your computer can improve its performance if the sluggishness was caused by excessive temporary files, software conflicts, or other software-related issues.
7. Can I reset my computer if it won’t boot?
If your computer won’t boot, you may need to use alternative methods such as booting from a Windows installation media or accessing recovery options through advanced startup settings.
8. Can I reset my Mac computer?
Yes, Mac computers have similar options to reset them. By accessing the “Recovery” mode, you can reinstall macOS, effectively resetting your Mac.
9. Will resetting my computer delete the operating system?
Resetting your computer will remove any installed applications, files, and settings, but it will not delete the operating system. The reset process reinstalls the operating system to its factory settings.
10. Can I recover files after resetting my computer?
Resetting your computer to its factory settings makes it challenging to recover deleted files. Therefore, it’s crucial to back up any important data before performing the reset.
11. Do I need to reinstall all my applications after resetting my computer?
Yes, after resetting your computer, you will need to reinstall all previously installed applications. Make sure to keep track of your necessary software and have installation files or discs ready.
12. Is resetting my computer the same as formatting?
Resetting your computer is similar to formatting, as both processes erase data and return your computer to its original state. However, resetting often refers to a more user-friendly, automated process provided by the operating system.