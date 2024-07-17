How change your keyboard language?

Do you find yourself typing in a different language than what appears on your keyboard? Maybe you’re learning a new language or need to communicate with someone who speaks a different language. Whatever the reason, changing your keyboard language is easier than you might think. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to change your keyboard language on different devices and operating systems.
Windows
How to change your keyboard language on Windows?
To change your keyboard language on Windows, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows key + Spacebar simultaneously to toggle between your installed keyboard languages.
2. Alternatively, navigate to the Control Panel, select “Clock, Language, and Region” and then click on “Language” followed by “Add a language.” Choose the desired language from the list, and it will be added to your keyboard language options.
Can I set a preferred keyboard language on Windows?
Yes, you can set a preferred keyboard language in Windows. Go to the Control Panel, click on “Clock, Language, and Region,” and select “Language.” Under “Preferred languages,” click on the language you want to set as the default and click “Set as default.”
How can I switch between multiple keyboard languages on Windows?
To switch between multiple keyboard languages on Windows, use the keyboard shortcut Windows key + Spacebar. This shortcut allows you to cycle through your installed keyboard languages easily.
Mac
How to change your keyboard language on a Mac?
To change your keyboard language on a Mac, follow these steps:
1. Open “System Preferences” by clicking on the Apple menu.
2. Click on “Keyboard” and then select the “Input Sources” tab.
3. Click on the “+” button at the bottom left corner, and choose the desired language from the list. You can even search for specific languages using the search bar.
4. Once added, you can switch between keyboard languages by clicking on the language abbreviation located in the top-right corner of your screen.
Can I set a preferred keyboard language on a Mac?
Yes, you can set a preferred keyboard language on a Mac. Open “System Preferences,” click on “Keyboard,” select the “Input Sources” tab, and then check the box next to the language you want to set as the default. You can also drag and arrange the list to set the preferred order.
How can I switch between multiple keyboard languages on a Mac?
To switch between multiple keyboard languages on a Mac, you can use the language abbreviation in the top-right corner of your screen or assign a keyboard shortcut. Go to “System Preferences,” click on “Keyboard,” select the “Shortcuts” tab, and choose “Input Sources” from the left menu. Check the box next to “Select the previous input source,” and then assign a shortcut of your choice.
Android
How to change your keyboard language on Android?
To change your keyboard language on Android, follow these steps:
1. Open “Settings” on your Android device.
2. Navigate to “System” or “General Management” depending on your device.
3. Tap on “Language & input” and then select “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
4. Select your current keyboard (e.g., Gboard) and then select “Languages.”
5. Choose the desired language from the list, and it will be added to your keyboard language options.
Can I set a preferred keyboard language on Android?
Yes, you can set a preferred keyboard language on Android. Go to “Settings,” navigate to “System” or “General Management,” tap on “Language & input,” and then select “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.” Choose your current keyboard (e.g., Gboard), and under “Languages,” you can prioritize your preferred language.
How can I switch between multiple keyboard languages on Android?
To switch between multiple keyboard languages on Android, swipe the spacebar left or right on your keyboard until you reach the desired language. Alternatively, you can tap on the globe icon (if available) to cycle through your installed keyboard languages.
iOS
How to change your keyboard language on iOS?
To change your keyboard language on iOS, follow these steps:
1. Open “Settings” on your iOS device.
2. Tap on “General” and then select “Keyboard.”
3. Tap on “Keyboards” and then “Add New Keyboard.”
4. Select the language you want to add from the list of available keyboards.
5. Once added, you can switch between keyboard languages by tapping the globe or language abbreviation on your keyboard.
Can I set a preferred keyboard language on iOS?
Yes, you can set a preferred keyboard language on iOS. Open “Settings,” tap on “General,” select “Keyboard,” and then “Keyboards.” Tap on “Edit” in the top-right corner and drag the preferred language to the top of the list. You can also tap on the red minus button to remove a language.
How can I switch between multiple keyboard languages on iOS?
To switch between multiple keyboard languages on iOS, tap the globe or language abbreviation on your keyboard. This will cycle through your installed keyboard languages.
Changing your keyboard language allows you to type more efficiently and comfortably in different languages. Whether you need to write an email, chat with friends, or explore a new language, mastering this skill will enhance your typing experience and open up a world of possibilities.