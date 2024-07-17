How change keyboard layout Windows 10?

If you’ve recently upgraded to Windows 10 or purchased a new computer with this operating system, you may find that the default keyboard layout doesn’t suit your needs. Whether you prefer a different language or need to customize your keyboard layout for a specific purpose, Windows 10 allows you to easily change it. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to change your keyboard layout in Windows 10.
Changing the Keyboard Layout in Windows 10
To change the keyboard layout in Windows 10, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Settings app**: Click on the “Start” menu and select the gear icon to access the Settings app.
2. **Go to “Time & Language”**: In the Settings app, click on the “Time & Language” option.
3. **Select “Language”**: On the left-hand side of the Time & Language settings, click on the “Language” tab.
4. **Choose your language**: Under the “Preferred languages” section, click on the language you want to use as your keyboard layout.
5. **Click on “Options”**: After selecting your language, click on the “Options” button below it.
6. **Add a keyboard layout**: Under the “Keyboards” section, click on the “+ Add a keyboard” button.
7. **Select the desired keyboard layout**: A list of available keyboard layouts for your selected language will appear. Choose the layout that suits your needs.
8. **Remove unwanted keyboard layout**: If you want to remove a previously added keyboard layout, click on the layout you wish to delete, and then click the “Remove” button.
9. **Change layout settings**: If necessary, you can customize the keyboard layout further by clicking on the “Options” button next to the added layout. This allows you to adjust various settings, such as enabling shortcuts or choosing a specific variant of the layout.
10. **Save your changes**: After you have selected the desired keyboard layout and made any necessary modifications, click on the “Save” button to save your changes.
11. **Reorder your layouts**: If you have multiple keyboard layouts added, you can change their order by clicking on the language and dragging it to the desired position in the list. This determines the order in which the keyboard layouts are cycled when you press the keyboard shortcut to switch between languages.
12. **Switch between layouts**: Once you have multiple keyboard layouts added, you can switch between them by pressing the “Windows Key + Space” shortcut. This allows you to easily alternate between different languages or layout configurations.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I add multiple keyboard layouts in Windows 10?
Yes, Windows 10 allows you to add multiple keyboard layouts for different languages or configurations.
2. Is it possible to remove a keyboard layout in Windows 10?
Certainly, you can remove any unwanted keyboard layouts by going to the “Language” settings and clicking on the layout you wish to delete.
3. Can I change the order of my keyboard layouts?
Yes, you can change the order of your keyboard layouts by clicking on the language in the “Language” settings and dragging it to the desired position.
4. What is the keyboard shortcut to switch between layouts?
The keyboard shortcut to switch between layouts is “Windows Key + Space”.
5. How do I customize specific settings for a keyboard layout?
To customize specific settings for a keyboard layout, click on the “Options” button next to the added layout in the “Language” settings.
6. Can I set a different keyboard layout for each user account?
Yes, each user account in Windows 10 can have its own preferred keyboard layout.
7. Is it possible to add keyboard layouts for languages not listed?
Windows 10 provides a wide range of keyboard layouts for various languages, but if the desired language is not listed, you can search for custom layouts created by third-party developers online.
8. Will changing my keyboard layout affect my existing documents or files?
Changing your keyboard layout will not affect your existing documents or files. It only alters the way your keyboard inputs are interpreted by the operating system.
9. Can I switch between keyboard layouts using a mouse?
No, the keyboard shortcut “Windows Key + Space” is the default method to switch between keyboard layouts in Windows 10.
10. How do I know which keyboard layout is currently active?
You can identify the currently active keyboard layout from the language indicator located in the system tray.
11. Are there any limitations to changing keyboard layouts in Windows 10?
There are no significant limitations to changing keyboard layouts in Windows 10. However, some specific keyboard layouts may not be available for certain languages.
12. Will changing my keyboard layout affect the physical keys on my keyboard?
No, changing the keyboard layout in Windows 10 does not physically change the keys on your keyboard. It only modifies how your keystrokes are interpreted by the operating system.
By following these simple steps, you can easily change your keyboard layout in Windows 10 and tailor it to your specific preferences or language requirements. Enjoy typing with your newly customized keyboard layout!