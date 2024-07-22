How can I find laptop model number?

If you ever find yourself wondering about the model number of your laptop, whether it’s for troubleshooting or to find compatible software and drivers, fret not! In this article, we will guide you through the various methods you can use to find your laptop’s model number easily.
1. Check the laptop’s exterior
One of the quickest ways to find your laptop’s model number is to look for it on the exterior. The model number is commonly located on the bottom of the laptop or on the back of the screen.
2. Look for the model number on the sticker or label
Manufacturers often attach stickers or labels to laptops that contain useful information, including the model number. Check for any stickers or labels on the back, bottom, or sides of your laptop.
3. Examine the battery compartment
In some laptops, the model number may be located inside the battery compartment. Remove the battery and check for any labels or stickers with the model number printed on it.
4. Access the BIOS or UEFI settings
**One of the surefire ways to find your laptop model number is by accessing the BIOS or UEFI settings. Restart your laptop and press the specific key (such as F2 or Del) to enter the BIOS or UEFI. The model number is often displayed under the system information section in the BIOS menu.**
5. Check the laptop’s documentation
If you still have the original packaging or any accompanying documentation for your laptop, such as manuals or warranty information, the model number should be mentioned there.
6. Visit the manufacturer’s website
**You can also find your laptop’s model number by visiting the manufacturer’s website. Simply navigate to the support or product page, enter your laptop’s serial number (if available), and the model number will be displayed.**
7. Utilize the Windows System Information
**On Windows laptops, you can use the System Information utility to find the model number. Simply open the “Run” dialog (press Windows key + R), type “msinfo32”, and hit enter. The System Information window will open, and you can find the model number under the “System Model” or “System Manufacturer” section.**
8. Check the laptop’s invoice or purchase receipt
If you’ve kept the invoice or purchase receipt from when you bought the laptop, the model number should be mentioned there.
9. Search for the model number online
If all else fails, a simple online search using your laptop’s brand and any identifiable information can often lead you to the model number.
10. Contact customer support
If you’re unable to find the model number using any of the above methods, consider reaching out to the laptop’s manufacturer or customer support for assistance. They will be able to guide you in locating the model number.
11. Look in the About section on macOS
**For MacBook users running macOS, you can find the laptop’s model number by clicking on the Apple menu, selecting “About This Mac,” and then clicking on “System Report.” The model identifier, which includes the model number, will be displayed.**
12. Ask a tech-savvy friend or professional
If you’re still struggling, don’t hesitate to ask someone who has experience with laptops or technology. A tech-savvy friend or a professional can often quickly identify the model number based on the laptop’s appearance or specifications.
Finding your laptop’s model number shouldn’t be a complicated task, thanks to the various methods outlined above. Whether you prefer checking the exterior, accessing the BIOS, utilizing software utilities, or seeking online assistance, one of these methods is sure to help you discover that elusive model number. Happy laptop hunting!