How can I download videos from internet to my computer?

Downloading videos from the internet is a common need for many people. Whether you want to save a funny video to watch later, download a tutorial video for offline learning, or simply keep a collection of your favorite videos, there are various methods available to accomplish this. In this article, we will explore different techniques that will allow you to download videos from the internet to your computer easily.
Method 1: Using video downloaders
One of the easiest ways to download videos from the internet is by using video downloaders. These are software applications or browser extensions specifically designed to capture and save videos. Follow these steps to download videos using a video downloader:
1. **Choose a reliable video downloader:** There are numerous video downloaders available online, such as Internet Download Manager, 4K Video Downloader, or browser extensions like Video DownloadHelper.
2. **Install the video downloader:** Download and install the chosen video downloader on your computer. Browser extensions can typically be added by visiting the extension’s page in your browser’s app store.
3. **Launch the downloader:** Open the video downloader software or enable the browser extension.
4. **Copy the video URL:** Go to the webpage containing the video you want to download. Copy the URL of the video from the address bar of your browser.
5. **Paste the URL:** In the video downloader software or extension, paste the copied URL into the designated box or field.
6. **Select the video quality:** Choose the desired video quality and output format for the downloaded video.
7. **Initiate the download:** Click on the download button or start the download process as instructed by the video downloader software.
8. **Wait for the download to complete:** The video will be downloaded to your computer’s default download location. You can typically specify a different directory if desired.
Method 2: Utilizing online video download services
If you prefer not to install any software or extensions, you can also use online video download services. These websites allow you to download videos from various platforms without needing additional applications. Here’s how to use an online video download service:
1. **Choose a reliable online video download service:** Popular options include SaveFrom.net, KeepVid, or VideoGrabby.
2. **Visit the chosen online service:** Open the website of the video download service you have selected.
3. **Copy the video URL:** Go to the webpage containing the video you want to download. Copy the URL of the video.
4. **Paste the URL:** On the video download service’s website, paste the copied video URL into the designated box.
5. **Select the video quality and format:** Choose the desired video quality and output format as offered by the service.
6. **Initiate the download:** Click the download button or start the download process as instructed by the online service.
7. **Wait for the download to complete:** The video will be downloaded to your computer’s default download location.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download videos from any website?
In most cases, you can download videos from websites that do not have strict copyright protection measures. Nevertheless, it is advisable to respect copyright laws and only download videos that you have the right to save.
2. Are video downloaders free to use?
Many video downloaders offer free versions with limited functionality, while others may require a one-time purchase or subscription for access to all features.
3. Can video downloaders download videos from streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu?
No, video downloaders cannot download videos from streaming platforms that have strict DRM (digital rights management) protection.
4. Are online video download services safe?
Reputable online video download services are generally safe to use. However, it is recommended to use caution when downloading files from unfamiliar websites.
5. Can I download videos in different resolutions?
The ability to download videos in various resolutions depends on the capabilities of the video downloader or online service you are using. Most options allow you to select different resolutions.
6. Is it legal to download videos from the internet?
Downloading videos for personal use, without infringing copyright laws or distributing them, is generally considered legal. However, it is essential to respect the rights of content creators.
7. Can I download multiple videos simultaneously?
Yes, many video downloaders and online services allow you to download multiple videos simultaneously.
8. Can I convert downloaded videos into different formats?
Some video downloaders and online services offer the ability to convert downloaded videos into various formats, including MP4, AVI, or MKV.
9. Can I download videos using my smartphone?
Yes, there are video downloader applications available for smartphones that allow you to download videos directly to your mobile device.
10. Can I resume interrupted video downloads?
Some video downloaders support resuming interrupted downloads, allowing you to continue downloading from where you left off.
11. Can video downloaders download only the audio from a video?
Yes, many video downloaders offer the option to extract and download only the audio portion of a video in formats like MP3 or WAV.
12. Are there any restrictions on the video length that can be downloaded?
Video length restrictions may vary depending on the video downloader or online service being used. Some may have limitations on the maximum video duration that can be downloaded.