How boot ubuntu from usb?

Ubuntu, one of the most popular Linux-based operating systems, offers a range of benefits such as stability, security, and a vast software repository. If you’re considering trying out Ubuntu on your computer, one of the easiest ways to get started is by booting it from a USB drive. This allows you to test Ubuntu’s functionality and user interface without installing it on your system. In this article, we will guide you through the process of booting Ubuntu from a USB drive.
Requirements
Before proceeding with the booting process, ensure you have the following:
1. A USB Drive: Obtain a USB drive with sufficient storage capacity to accommodate the Ubuntu installation files.
2. Ubuntu ISO File: Download the Ubuntu ISO file from the official website. Make sure to select the appropriate version of Ubuntu for your system architecture.
Creating a Bootable USB Drive
1. Format the USB Drive: Connect the USB drive to your computer and format it to ensure a clean slate.
2. Install Rufus: Download and install Rufus, a popular and reliable tool for creating bootable USB drives.
3. Select the USB Drive: Launch Rufus and select the USB drive you want to use for booting Ubuntu.
4. Choose the Ubuntu ISO File: Click on the “Select” button in the “Boot selection” section and locate the Ubuntu ISO file you downloaded previously.
5. Select Partition Scheme: Ensure the partition scheme is set to “MBR” if your system uses legacy BIOS. If you have a modern UEFI-based system, select “GPT”.
6. File System and Cluster Size: Choose “FAT32” as the file system and leave the cluster size as default.
7. Check Bootable Disk: Verify that the “Create a bootable disk using” option is selected and set it to “ISO Image”. Rufus will automatically detect the Ubuntu ISO file you selected.
8. Create the Bootable USB: Click on the “Start” button and wait for Rufus to create the bootable USB drive with Ubuntu.
Booting Ubuntu from the USB Drive
1. Restart Your Computer: Insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port on your computer and restart the system.
2. Access BIOS/UEFI Settings: As your computer restarts, continuously press the appropriate key (commonly F2, Del, or F12) to access the BIOS or UEFI settings. The key may vary depending on your computer’s manufacturer.
3. Change Boot Order: In the BIOS/UEFI settings, locate the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section and modify it to prioritize the USB drive as the first boot device.
4. Save Changes and Exit: Save the changes made to the boot order and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
5. Ubuntu Startup: Your computer will now boot from the USB drive, and you will be presented with the Ubuntu startup screen.
6. Try or Install Ubuntu: From the startup screen, you can choose either to try Ubuntu without installing it or proceed with the installation process, based on your preference.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use any USB drive to boot Ubuntu?
Yes, as long as the USB drive meets the storage capacity requirements and is formatted correctly.
2. How can I format a USB drive?
You can format a USB drive by right-clicking on the drive, selecting “Format,” and choosing the desired format type.
3. Are there any alternative tools to Rufus for creating a bootable USB drive?
Yes, other popular tools like UNetbootin and Etcher can also be used to create bootable Ubuntu USB drives.
4. Can I dual-boot Ubuntu alongside my current operating system?
Yes, Ubuntu can be installed alongside other operating systems such as Windows or macOS, allowing you to choose the desired OS at startup.
5. Can I permanently install Ubuntu from a USB drive?
Yes, during the Ubuntu installation process, you can choose the option to install it alongside your existing OS or replace it entirely.
6. Is it possible to update or install software while running Ubuntu from a bootable USB drive?
Yes, you can install and update software on the Ubuntu USB drive, but the changes will not be persistent after restarting the system.
7. How do I remove Ubuntu from my USB drive?
Simply format the USB drive again, and it will be restored to its original state, erasing Ubuntu and all associated files.
8. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive to boot Ubuntu?
Yes, you can create a bootable DVD using the downloaded Ubuntu ISO file and boot Ubuntu from it.
9. Does booting Ubuntu from a USB drive affect my computer’s hard drive?
No, booting Ubuntu from a USB drive does not make any changes to your computer’s hard drive unless you choose to install it.
10. Can I transfer files between my computer and Ubuntu while running it from a USB drive?
Yes, you can access and transfer files between your computer’s hard drive and the Ubuntu USB drive.
11. Does booting Ubuntu from USB affect the performance of my computer?
Generally, booting Ubuntu from a USB drive might have a slightly lower performance compared to running it from a hard drive, but it should still provide a satisfactory user experience.
12. Can I use the same bootable USB drive to boot Ubuntu on multiple computers?
Yes, you can use the same bootable USB drive to boot Ubuntu on multiple computers. However, some hardware compatibility issues may arise on certain systems.