Microsoft Surface devices are known for their sleek design and powerful performance, making them a popular choice for both work and play. One of the key advantages of Surface devices is their ability to boot from a USB drive. Whether you need to reinstall the operating system, run diagnostics, or simply want to try out a different operating system, booting from a USB on your Surface can be a handy feature. In this article, we will guide you through the process of how to boot Surface from USB.
How boot Surface from USB?
Booting your Surface device from a USB drive is a relatively simple process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Prepare a bootable USB drive: Begin by creating a bootable USB drive using an appropriate software tool. Make sure the USB drive is formatted correctly and the necessary files are properly copied.
2. Connect the USB drive to your Surface device: Plug in the bootable USB drive to any available USB port on your Surface.
3. Restart your Surface: Go to the Start menu, click on the Power button, and select Restart. Alternatively, you can hold down the Shift key and click on Restart from the Power options in the Start menu.
4. Access the UEFI firmware settings: Once your Surface restarts, it will display the manufacturer’s logo. Press the Volume Up button repeatedly or hold it down until the Surface UEFI firmware settings menu appears.
5. Change the boot order: In the UEFI firmware settings menu, navigate to the Boot Configuration section. Locate the “Boot Priority” or “Boot Order” option and set it to prioritize the USB drive as the boot device. Save the changes and exit the UEFI firmware settings.
6. Restart your Surface again: With the boot order changed, restart your Surface. It should now boot from the USB drive.
Note: If your Surface doesn’t boot from the USB drive, you may need to disable Secure Boot in the UEFI firmware settings.
That’s it! You have successfully booted your Surface device from a USB drive. Now, you can proceed with the desired installation, diagnostic, or testing process.
FAQs
What is a bootable USB drive?
A bootable USB drive contains an operating system or other software that allows a computer to start up from that USB device.
Can I use any USB drive to boot my Surface?
Not all USB drives are bootable. You need to create a bootable USB drive using appropriate software tools.
What software can I use to create a bootable USB drive?
There are several software tools available, such as Rufus, UNetbootin, and Windows USB/DVD Download Tool, that can help create a bootable USB drive.
Can I boot my Surface from a USB drive with Linux?
Yes, you can boot your Surface from a USB drive with a Linux distribution, provided it is properly set up as a bootable USB.
Do I need to make any changes to my Surface before booting from a USB?
No, generally no changes are needed on your Surface device before booting from a USB drive. However, you may need to disable Secure Boot in the UEFI firmware settings.
Can I run diagnostics on my Surface using a bootable USB drive?
Yes, a bootable USB drive can be used to run diagnostics on your Surface, allowing you to troubleshoot and identify any hardware or software issues.
Can I reinstall the operating system on my Surface using a bootable USB drive?
Absolutely! Booting from a USB drive is an efficient way to reinstall the operating system on your Surface device.
Is it possible to use a USB drive to try out a different operating system on my Surface?
Yes, booting from a USB drive allows you to test different operating systems without making any permanent changes to your Surface device.
Can I boot my Surface from a USB drive if it’s password-protected?
Yes, you can still boot your Surface from a USB drive even if it’s password-protected.
Will booting from a USB drive erase my existing data on the Surface?
No, booting from a USB drive will not erase any data on your Surface device. However, performing certain actions, such as reinstalling the operating system, can result in data loss if not done carefully.
Can I boot my Surface from an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, it is possible to boot your Surface from an external hard drive as long as it is properly formatted and set up as a bootable device.
Is booting from a USB drive supported on all Surface devices?
While booting from a USB drive is supported on most Surface devices, it’s always a good idea to check the official Microsoft documentation for your specific Surface model to ensure compatibility.