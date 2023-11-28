Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH50150 Review

Buying home appliances in this day and age can be a fairly daunting task. There are so many options to choose from and so many eye-catching features.

However, the authenticity of these claims is something that one can never know for sure; not unless you decide to buy them and test them out.

But this is a very risky route to take.

Many times, people end up investing in ill-suited machines. The case with carpet cleaners is the same.

So what is the real story about the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe?

Well, this review will help you find out! In this review, we will discuss this model in detail.

It will take into account everything from features to pros to cons and more.

So let’s get started!

About The Manufacturer

Hoover is one of the most acclaimed household brands in America. It dates back to 1907. The history of Hoover starts with one man who was named Murray Spangler.

Spangler was an inventor. He built his first sweeper contraption to help him with his night job as a janitor without aggravating his asthma symptoms.

He soon realized that his “suction sweeper” had amazing potential as a product. So he began to search for a financial partner. He found one in W.H “Boss” Hoover in 1908.

Since then, the brand Hoover has continued to produce innovative and high quality machines. These can be used for domestic as well as commercial purposes.

What Features Should A Carpet Washer Have?

Carpets can change the entire look of the room. However, this goes both ways. If the carpet is well kept, it can easily enhance the look of the room. However, if the carpet is grubby, the room will look dirty no matter how clean it is.

The easiest and most convenient method of keeping your carpets clean is to use a carpet cleaner. But what makes for a good carpet cleaner? Is there a set criterion that makes a carpet cleaner worth buying?

In particular, is there something special about the Power Scrub Deluxe that makes it worth the purchase? Does it fulfill all these features listed below?

Well, let’s find out!

Powerful Motor A powerful motor is very important. This is because the more powerful the motor is, the better the cleaning will be. Naturally, a powerful motor will work better than a weak one. This is because it can provide better suction power and is able to lift dirt from deep within the carpet. It makes sure that every inch of your carpet is left spick and span. The same is the case with the Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe. Weight The weight of the machine is very important, especially if you are using it for domestic purposes. A lightweight machine is much more preferred than a heavy one. Lightweight machines can be moved around easily and do not cause much of a hassle. They can also be easily maneuvered through rooms, which is exactly what this model offers. Operating Radius Yet another important feature is the operating radius. Of course, a greater operating radius is the best. This way, you can work uninterrupted, and it also helps you finish the task faster. It is not only convenient but also very efficient. It adds to the ease of use and saves you from an unnecessary headache. Water Tanks Carpet cleaners are available in two kinds of tank setups. First is the one-tank setup. In this, both the freshwater and detergent and the used water are stored in one tank. The other is a two-tank setup. In this, the water and detergent mixture and the used mixture are stored separately. The latter of the two is more preferred as it is convenient and easy to deal with. It even provides more capacity for the detergent and water mixture. We’ll get to the setup the FH50150 has in just a bit. Capacity Of Tanks This is another feature you should look out for before purchasing a carpet cleaner. It may seem like a very ordinary feature that can be overlooked, but this actually plays an important role. Filling and refilling the water tank frequently can be a very big hassle. The safest option is to opt for something that has a considerably larger capacity. This way, you can save all the time that you would spend going back and forth, trying to fill the tank. Moreover, a larger tank capacity helps cover more area in a lesser amount of time.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH5150.

Let’s now see if the Hoover FH5150 has all the features that a carpet cleaner must have.

</p> <h2>Design</h2> <p> Design is a very important consideration of any machine. In fact, the design is one of those things that can make or break a product. So let’s look at how the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH5150 is designed. The machine itself weighs 18 pounds, which translates to 8 kilograms. Although it might look quite large in photographs, that is not the case at all. In fact, it is not much bigger than your average vacuum cleaner. The dimensions of the machine are quite standard as well. It measures 21.5×14.5×23.5 inches in total. Given that the carpet cleaner is not the chicest looking model in the world, it has its plus points. The cleaner is a standup model. It has a little space in the back. The wire can be wound and stored here after your work is finished. The machine also has wheels. They help with conveniently moving the machine. In addition to that, the machine has various handles. The machine can be carried easily because of these. High quality hard plastic makes up the exterior of the machine. It features a color palette of red and black.

Features

The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH5150 has a variety of features. These include:

Power Scrub Technology Although it may look like your standard vacuum cleaner, it is quite different. Usually, vacuums and carpet cleaners use a sweeping motion to clean. Hoover introduces something quite different. The Power Scrub technology employs five brushes that counter-rotate. The counter-rotating motion is what provides the immaculate deep cleaning. It accesses the carpet from every possible angle to pick up those dirt particles that are the toughest to reach. Thus, the Power Scrub Technology leaves your carpet soft and perfectly clean! Check Price On Amazon

Detergent Mixing The automatic detergent mixing feature is absolutely brilliant. It rids you of all the worries about your detergent and water level being too much or too little. With this feature, you can be absolutely certain that you will get just the right amount of mixture each time. It reduces your job to just filling the water and detergent compartments as instructed. After that, just let the machine work its magic! You will not have to worry about soapy residue or a dilute mixture. This feature will make sure of that. Cleaning With Heat This feature allows the machine to give out hot air on the fibers of the carpet. This has more than a few advantages. First of all, cleaning with heat is more hygienic. Secondly, it helps to remove even the toughest stains that have been around for quite some time. It also aids in reducing the drying time. The heat helps the cleaned area to dry faster, eliminating chances of any bad odors. Two Tank System As mentioned earlier on, the more preferable setup is the two tank system. The Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH5150 also sports the two tank system. It uses two transparent tanks to hold dirty and clean water separately. The transparent containers make it easy to judge the level of the water left. The tanks can hold up to roughly a gallon of water each. They are also very convenient to fill up and drain. Lightweight Weight is something that you need not worry about when it comes to this carpet cleaner. As mentioned before, it is around 8 kilograms. Therefore, it is easy to lift with one hand. Its lightweight makes it easy to move . It is even easy to use on the stairs and in similar situations where the machine needs to be lifted. Dual V Nozzle This is another interesting feature of the Hoover Power Scrub FH5150. The dual v nozzle provides a consistent and even suction on every surface. This means that it will clean any area thoroughly. So, you will not have to go over any area again and again as the dual v nozzle will evenly clean the area. Operating Radius The operating radius of this machine is considerably good. It features a 20 feet long cord that can cover up to a room easily. It is also a good length for cleaning stairs and upholstery. Tools And Attachments The machine comes along with quite a few tools and attachments. These include a flexible hose that measures 8 feet in length. With the hose, you can attach the stair tool. This works brilliantly for carpeted stairs, removing every bit of dirt and the toughest stains as well. You can also attach the upholstery and the crevice tool as well. These additional tools make the Hover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer very multi-functional.

</p> <h2>Pros And Cons</h2> <p> Pros This is a well-received product in the market and has many positive features. Let’s sum up what is so good about this carpet cleaner. First of all is its unique Power Scrub technology. This technology sets the FH5150 apart from the rest as it provides immaculate cleaning. Secondly, it is lightweight, which means it is easy to move around. Moreover, it has a dual tank system, which saves a lot of time and energy. It also provides a better cleaning experience. Moving on, the automatic detergent mixing feature is a pro for sure. In addition to cleaning the carpet thoroughly, the machine also provides heat cleaning, which gives better results. It also considerably lowers the drying time. The dual v nozzle also helps out with cleaning the carpet in an efficient manner. It also has a good operating radius. Overall, the machine has a good design. It is also sturdy. It also comes with a two-year warranty. The cherry on top is the different attachments that come along with the machine, making it multi-functional. Cons Overall, the machine performs well. Even so, it has some minor flaws. Firstly, there have been reports that the water tanks are prone to leakage. However, the two-year warranty covers the tanks. Secondly, if you are planning on cleaning your house room by room, you might have to refill the machine frequently.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> To wrap things up, the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Washer FH5150 is an interesting machine with a lot of features. These features are unique and can definitely appeal to the buyer. The Power Scrub and the automatic Detergent Mixing features will definitely attract many . Overall, the cleaner is easy to use and store. Furthermore, the machine has attachments which make it versatile. It does have its downsides, but none are severe enough to overlook all its plus points.