HiDow TENS Unit XPD Massager Review

We all agree that finding the right massager is a difficult and time-consuming task. Some don’t have the features you want while others just don’t offer the relief you expected. Right?

Therefore, it is necessary that you find the perfect massager to suit your needs. But, how do you find the right massager with so many options available in the market? It’s actually pretty easy!

All you need to do is determine your needs and decide the features you want. Then look at some top machines available. One such machine is the HiDow TENS Unit XPD Massager. To further help you with your decision, we’ve decided to review it in detail!

This review covers the HiDow’s top features, its strongest points, and its limitation so you can make an informed decision. Let’s get started!

Top Features

Predefined Massage Modes One of the best TENS units available in the market today, the HiDow massager comes with 12 predefined massage modes. But that’s not all! You can also alternate and rotate the massage modes according to your therapy and have a personalized massage experience! Each of the massage modes can be used individually or in different combinations. Hence, you can have a different massage session every time you use the massager! Predefined Massage Combinations This HiDow model also comes with predefined massage combinations. For example, the massager combines the tapping and grabbing massage techniques in an impressive way. As a result, a ‘ramping wave’ massage technique is created which can be accessed in the eighth massage mode. But how does this program actually work? It works by breaking down the lactic acid and muscular toxins accumulated in the muscles, helping your muscle to contract. But the best part? The program follows a complete cycle of five different therapeutic sensations which provide pain relief and allow the muscles to relax. Check Price On Amazon

Dual Output One important highlight of this HiDow massager is the dual output feature. This TENS unit allows you to use four pads at the same time. As a result, you can place all four pads on different parts of your body with a different intensity and massage mode set for every pair. Control Panel This HiDow’s control panel is extremely easy to use and understand. In fact, you can easily figure out the purpose of each button without even reading the instructions manual. However, it is advisable to read the manual as it contains important information pertaining to the correct placement of the pads. It also includes information about the maintenance and care of the TENS unit. Lithium Battery This HiDow massager comes with a built-in lithium battery. You will need to charge the lithium battery before the first use. But, once you begin using it, you can recharge the battery whenever you want. The best part? You can use the HiDow massager for up to a week with only a single charge. The unit’s timer can also be adjusted and set to turn off in 10-60 minutes. But that’s not all! The massager comes with both a USB cable and a wall charger. Hence, you can recharge the TENS unit whenever and wherever you want, whether it’s at the office with the USB cable, or at home using the charger. Pads This HiDow model comes with two sets of pads. One pair is smaller in size than the other and targets certain areas of the body. The pads are also reusable and can be used for up to 200 massages and more. All that depends on the care with which you handle them and if you strictly follow the manual’s instructions. Check Price On Amazon



Pros And Cons

Pros

Excellent programs As mentioned above, the HiDow TENS unit comes with an extensive variety of massage programs. There are a total of 12 different programs with three impressive combinations you can choose from. Each program is well-designed and delivers a comforting and relaxing massage experience. Dual Output The massager allows you to use four different massage pads at the same time. Hence, you can massage four different parts of your body in one go.

Cons

Costly Although the HiDow XPD is one of the best massagers available, it is more expensive than other models available in the market today. Lifetime Warranty Is More Costly In order to get the lifetime warranty, you’ll have to pay extra. This warranty extension is more costly than other TENS machines.

</p> <h2>FAQs</h2> <p> How Does The TENS Unit Work? The HiDow massager relieves pain and eases sore muscles using. It uses both Electrical Muscle Stimulation (EMS) and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) technology. This TENS unit creates a complex network of bio-electrical signals, allowing you to customize and personalize your pain management therapy. What Is The TENS Unit Used For? The HiDow massager can relieve pain for numerous different types of conditions and illnesses. It is commonly used to treat bone, muscle, or joint problems. The unit can also treat acute pain, including chronic pain and labor pain. Does The Massager Come With A Warranty? The HiDow massager comes with a 2-year limited warranty. This warranty includes the built-in lithium battery and covers all material and manufacturing defects. Can We Use This Unit With An Implanted Defibrillator? Depending on where the unit is placed, certain units can interfere and cause an incorrect signal. However, make sure you check with your cardiologist first.

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> In conclusion, the HiDow TENS unit is an excellent massager and comes with several impressive features. Designed with predefined massage modes and combinations, the unit allows you to customize your massage session. As a result, you can have a different massage experience every time you use the machine. But there’s a catch. The TENS unit is more expensive than other units available in the market today. In short, the massager has all the features in terms of both convenience and relaxation, but at a hefty price.