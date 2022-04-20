Hi-Dow AcuXP Micro Physical Therapy Review

Are you sick of experiencing frequent muscle and joint pains? Want something that could magically help you get rid of it?

Luckily, we have found a product that will do just exactly that! Let’s have a look at the amazing Hi-Dow AcuXP Micro Physical Therapy Electronic Pulse Massager.

This great machine will massage your stress and worry away, leaving you with a relaxed mind, as well as a comfortable body.

Interested to know more? Let’s delve deeper into this product and see what it has.

About The Product

The Hi-Dow AcuXP Micro Physical Therapy is an electronic massager. The pulses are generated in the machine that stimulate your muscles, therefore providing you a soothing relief from muscle pain. It also stimulates your brain to increase the flow of blood to painful areas. Thus, it enables a more efficient blood regulation in your body.

With this device, you can greatly improve the functioning and endurance of your muscles.

Surprisingly, this product will not cost much, making it a good option for those on a tight budget.

Prominent Features

The unit is able to work so well because of some great prominent features. Some of them that must be highlighted include:

Highly Effective TENS Unit The TENS unit works by preventing the pain signals from emitting from the nerves so that the intensity of your pain can be lowered. Also, it is effective in increasing the strength and firmness of gluteal muscles. One great thing about this massaging unit is that it promises quick yet efficient results. Check Price On Amazon

8 Massage Nodes The machine has 8 variable massage modes, with each providing a different kind of massage. Each mode has particular benefits with certain targeted areas. These are easily adjustable and pretty easy to understand. If you’re suffering from intense back pain, then, you can select the eighth mode that is the scraping mode. In this mode, your muscles will experience short impulses from the device, specifically to improve the strength of your lower back. This mode is very efficient in its targeted work. Variable Intensity With this unit, you can also manage the intensity of the massage according to your requirement. There are 20 different intensity levels, so you can select your desired one. However, it is recommended that you gradually increase the intensity; start from a lower one and then slowly increase it. Electrode Pads For Efficiently Targeted Massage This massager has two pairs of electrode pads. One pair is relatively larger than the other, so you can connect any one of them with the machine. The larger pads are mostly preferred when the massage has to be carried out on the chest, back muscles, or other bigger areas. Meanwhile, when you want to target a particular muscle or joint, smaller pads can be used. Interestingly, these pads are totally re-usable and does not get damaged easily.

</p> <h2>Features That Add Convenience</h2> <p> In order for you to easily carry it around, the device has a low weight of only 0.62 pounds. Also, to favor portability, the size is kept smaller. Therefore, you can comfortably take the massager anywhere you want such as to your office. The great part about this TENS unit is that it comes with a rechargeable battery. Thus, there’s no need to worry about getting a new battery every month or so. It also includes a backlit LCD display which clearly shows the selections that are currently made. The Hi-Dow TENS unit features a variety of pulses between 6 and 18. This is included to make sure that the brain does not adapt to the stimulus, thence making this unit even more efficient. Also, you can set a time interval for your massage therapy through a 10-60 minute timer built into the device. Use the button marked ‘T’ to set this.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Let’s quickly take a look at the major benefits of this unit Extremely effective at relieving muscle pains

Cons

Specifications

Number of massage modes: 8

What Is In The Package?

1 pair of large self-adhesive electrode pads

</p> <h2>Conclusion</h2> <p> We have mentioned everything you needed to know about the device in order to make a reliable choice. You now know the features, pros, and cons of the product. Is the product suitable for you? That’s up to you to decide. Just remember that buying a massager is not a small investment, so making the smart choice is important.