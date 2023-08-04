The Hayward Poolvergnuegen is one of the top pool vacuum models that you can get on the market right now. It is always going to deliver on some good performance features that you like. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time when it comes to using it right now. It is going to deliver on some good features that work great when it comes to cleaning the pools.

The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to making the model deliver on the user needs. In the end, you should get a model that lives up to your expectations for a top performance model.

Hayward Poolvergnuegen 896584000-020 The Pool Cleaner Automatic Suction Pool Vacuum, 4-Wheel Review

Impressive Tire Treads

This model is really good when it comes to mobility. This is because of the advanced tire treads that come on the unit. These tire treads are seen to be great when it comes to climbing the wall with ease and making sure every part of the pool is cleaned. The same wheels are good when it comes to maneuvering the model around the obstacles in the pools such as the main drains.

The model is definitely going to work great for the various pool types thanks to having the best tire treads.

Energy Efficient

So, how good is this model when it comes to energy use? For many people, they would always want to know just how good the model is when it comes to the energy use. It is worth reporting that this model is not going to use a lot of power. It is energy efficient just as what you get with many models right now on the market. There is no doubt you love owning a model that delivers on a great performance at all times.

The model is not just energy saving, but also time saving. You get that the manual cleaning can take up to three hours when it comes to cleaning. That changes when it comes to owning the model right now. This is because it will only take 45 minutes to clean an average pool size. This ensures that you can be up for a swim in no time.

Navigation and Steering

Another thing that stands out for this model should be the revolutionary steering and navigation system. The steering system makes it possible for you to see the model having ease of maneuverability all the time. It should be something that works great for many people right now.

You will also like that it can easily make easy turns that make it clean even in the corners or the crevices too. Thanks to having such a feature, the model is definitely great for cleaning both the deep and shallow ends with so much ease.

This model is really good when it comes to using on uneven surfaces. It will not get stuck that easily thanks to its navigation system. In the end, you should find the model being great when it comes to handling it in various conditions and pool types.

Effective

You will definitely love to know that this model is effective when it comes to collecting debris. You get that this model can easily deal with different types of debris and dirt in your pool. As a result, the model is able to deal with algae, twigs, leaves, and other particles. This is something good to ensure that you get to remove any dirt in the pool. You should now have a clean pool to enjoy yourself.

Another top feature is that the model can effectively clean the areas around crevices in pool steps, walls, and the floor. This is great to make sure there is no debris build up that can often cause damage to the pool’s integrity.

Turbine Vanes

To make it even better, you get that the model comes with self-adjusting turbine vanes. There is no doubt you will like just how they work. These adjustable turbine vanes are important to ensure you always end up with maximum power regardless of the flow speed. In the end, you have a model that allows for the ease of removal of the larger debris in the water thanks to more power.

Swivel

Another interesting feature should be that the model does come with a great self-cleaning swivel. This means that the pool will be able to turn freely without expecting any interference or resistance from its hose due to debris accumulation. Having the self-cleaning ability also eliminated having tangling issues of the hose.

Roller Skirt

Another thing you are going to like about the model should be that it comes with patented adjustable skirts. These allow for you to have consistent suction power even when it comes to dealing with an obstacle. When it comes in contact with an obstacle, the skirt lifts up so that the model can go around the obstacle.

Pros

Comes with a four-wheel drive

Comes with a four-wheel drive Cleans pools even with weird shapes

Cleans pools even with weird shapes It is affordable

It is affordable The model collects various debris types

The model collects various debris types It has an intelligent steering system

Cons

The model lacks a timer

The model lacks a timer Lacks pads for scrubbing

Conclusion

When it comes to owning a good pool cleaner, then you must also think about this model. As you can see from the various features above, you get a model that delivers on some good performance features. There is no doubt you would feel that the model is worth all the money spent on it as it will work great always.