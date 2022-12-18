When it comes to dealing with hard water, sometimes you end up in more trouble because of the running costs and methods used. This has prompted people to think of new ways that can help them to deal with hard water.

The Eddy water descaler electronic water softener is what you need. It comes with a different approach to softening the water. As a result, you now have the option of using the soft water that does not cost so much to get.

When comparing to the other methods, you get that this one offers one of the best efficiency. Today we get to look at some of the top features that this model offers so that you can know what you are getting.

Let us get started already.

About Eddy Electronics

Eddy Electronics is a top company founded back in 1999 by two engineers. The company has mainly focused on creating the best electronic water descalers since then. Over the years, the brand has earned a reputation of making the best descalers. As a result, you get to see that the brand has many products today you could use. Since the brand has experience in the field of softening water, you will always end up with high performance water softeners.

How it Works

The working of this electronic water softener is quite simple. It works based on the principle of electromagnetism. This means that when the device is properly installed and activated, it will induce an electromagnetic flux around the plumbing line. This is important to help activate the minerals.

With the magnetic flux induced, it helps with reducing the effect of minerals by effectively altering their molecular structures. As a result, this makes the minerals inactive and prevent them from forming scales on your utensils or even the piping.

It is also important to note that the magnetic field only makes the minerals inactive within 48 hours. After that, they are reverted back to original state. Within 48 hours, you should have already used the water, so it is not much of a big deal.

Main Features

1 Durable components

The first thing you are going to like about this model should be its components. First of all, the manufacturer made sure that all the different components can live up to the user’s expectations. It is the reason you get this model giving you an impressive long service life. The other thing is that it comes with low failure rate. As a result, you get this being one of the best on the market today.

2 No salt needed

This model works by using a different principle that does not involve ion-exchange process. So, what does this mean. It means that no salt is needed in the system. In addition to eliminating the need for salt in the system, it also means that the level of sodium remains low. This should make the water safe for people are on a low-sodium diet.

You will also like the fact that the unit is maintenance free. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time using it. No more worrying about the maintenance schedule. You can relax knowing that the model will keep working great always.

3 Reduces existing lime scale

Another thing you will like about this model is the way it reducing lime scale. It does not just reduce the lime scale produced by the water flowing through the coils, but also reduces and removes the existing lime scale. This means that you can now end up with pipes that are lime scale free. The same thing goes for the faucets and shower heads.

4 Ease of installation

The model presents another way of dealing with hard water. It is based on the principle of pulsing low frequency electrical waves through the water flowing in the pipes. Thanks to the coils, you will need to cut and join anything to have the model in position. This kind of installation is also simple for people who do not know much about the plumbing work. As a result, you can have it installed within just minutes and have it working on the hard water.

You will also like the fact that the manufacturer supplies you with everything that you need for the installation process. There is no doubt you are going to have an easy time setting it up.

5 Works with various water pipes

You will always want a versatile model and that is the reason you need to get yourself this model. Its design and functionality allows it to work on metal or plastic pipes. As a result, you can find it set up on copper, galvanized iron and PVC pipes. It is however important to note that it does not work with lead piping. This is because the removal of the scale from lead piping leads to leaching of lead into the water. We all know that is bad for health.

It is also important to note that the system comes with sufficient cables to help with setting it up. There is also a comprehensive guide that should get you started when working on with this model.

6 Excellent customer support

For any company, the customer support team is always important. You need a model that works great on delivering the performance you always need. There is no doubt you are going to have a good time working with this company. This is because their customer support team is always available to answer your questions when it comes to using their product.

7 Water capacity

If it is another method of softening the hard water, you would be worried about the water capacity. This is because most of them would mean reducing the water flow rate. Things are different with this one. The model is all about giving you the best performance you have always wanted without worrying about the capacity.

Since the model does not need to be plumbed into the pipework, then it just works at the current water capacity and pressure of your plumbing system. As a result, you should get more people feeling comfortable using it starting today.

8 Power rating

Since it is electronic, many people are going to want to know just how good it is when it comes to the power rating. Luckily for this model, it comes with a power rating of just 5 watts. Since this is not much of a problem for most people, they will be happy to have the model as part of their water softening system.

9 Environmentally friendly

You are always going to love this model for being environmentally friendly. This is because the magnetic waves used will not harm the environment in any way. In addition, your piping will not have to be changed to accommodate the system. It is no doubt one of the best when it comes to the overall performance.

10 Retains water minerals

This is another thing you will definitely love about using this model. It will help soften the water and also hold back the important minerals such as calcium and magnesium. This kind of minerals are essential and beneficial to the body. These minerals also come in handy when it comes to keeping your skin looking good. There are customers who have liked the kind of water provided after softening with this model.

It is easy to install

It does not need any maintenance

No salt has to be added

No more wasted water

Great for people on a low-sodium diet

Removes the lime scale from pipes and fittings

Good customer service and return policy

Cons

Relatively expensive for its features

Does not work with lead pipes

Not the best for large households

Daily Use of the Eddy Electric Water Descaler

So, how does it feel when it comes to the daily use of this descaler? The first thing you will like should be that it does not need much when it comes to the installation. You simply have to set up the coils and hook it up to a power outlet. It is that simple.

Another thing is the fact that the model is maintenance free. Yes, you will not have to do anything after installation. As a result, no more worrying about when it is time to change or replace the filters. This also means that there are maintenance costs of buying filters and salt.

You will also like the fact that this model runs silently all the time. You can be in the room while it is operating and you will not hear from it at all.

Warranty

Well, we had to touch a bit on the warranty. This model comes with an impressive lifetime repair or replacement guarantee in the event there is electrical failure or mechanical malfunction. There is no doubt when it comes to the overall performance of the model that it will be good.

Conclusion

From the review above, you must be interested in getting the model for yourself today. The manufacturer did a good job when it comes to the overall design and functionality of the model. You will definitely have a good time when it comes to using it starting today. The fact that you do not have to worry about the installation, it makes the model really good when it comes to using it. Go ahead and pick it today for it to help with dealing with hard water.