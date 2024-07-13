Donʼt turn off screen when close laptop Windows 10?

Is it possible to keep the screen from turning off when you close your laptop running on Windows 10? The answer is simple: Yes, you can! Windows 10 provides an option to customize what happens when you close your laptop lid. Whether you want to keep the screen on or have it automatically turn off, read on to discover how to configure this setting according to your preference.
How to keep the screen on when closing your laptop
By default, when you close your laptop lid on Windows 10, it enters into sleep or hibernate mode, turning off the screen and saving power. However, if you’d like to have the screen remain active when closing your laptop, follow these steps:
1. **Click on the “Start” menu** and select **”Settings.”**
2. In the Settings window, **choose “System.”**
3. Scroll down and click on **”Power & sleep”** in the left sidebar.
4. From the Power & sleep settings page, **click on “Additional power settings”** on the right side.
5. The Power Options window will open. **Look for the power plan your laptop currently uses** and click on the **”Change plan settings”** link next to it.
6. On the next screen, **select “Change advanced power settings.”**
7. A new window called “Power Options” will appear. **Scroll down until you find “Power buttons and lid.”**
8. Expand the options by clicking on the **”+” symbol** next to it.
9. You will see two settings: **”Lid close action”** and **”Power button action.”** Click on the **”+” symbol** next to “Lid close action” to expand.
10. Now, **select “Do nothing”** for both the **”On battery”** and **”Plugged in”** settings.
11. Finally, click **”Apply”** and then **”OK”** to save the changes you made.
From now on, whenever you close your laptop lid, the **screen will remain on**, while your laptop will still be functional.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I prevent my laptop from going to sleep when I close the lid?
Yes, you can. By changing the power settings mentioned above and choosing “Do nothing” for the lid close action, your laptop screen will stay on.
2. Is it harmful to my laptop if the screen stays on when I close it?
No, it is not harmful. Modern laptops are designed to handle this setting and can continue functioning normally.
3. Will my laptop consume more power if the screen remains on when the lid is closed?
Yes, your laptop will consume slightly more power when the screen remains active, as it requires power to keep the display on.
4. Can I configure different settings for when the laptop is on battery power or connected to an outlet?
Yes, by adjusting the power plan settings individually for “On battery” and “Plugged in”, you can set different preferences accordingly.
5. What is the difference between sleep and hibernate mode?
Sleep mode consumes some power to keep the system ready for immediate use. On the other hand, hibernate mode saves your current state to the hard drive and completely shuts down the computer, using very minimal power.
6. Can I still manually put my laptop to sleep if I change the lid close action?
Yes, you can manually put your laptop to sleep by using the power button or selecting “Sleep” from the Start menu.
7. What should I do if the **”Lid close action”** settings are not visible in the Power Options window?
If you are unable to find the “Lid close action” settings, there might be some compatibility issues with your laptop’s drivers or settings. Updating your drivers and Windows could resolve the issue.
8. Can I change the lid close action settings on other versions of Windows?
Yes, you can modify the power settings on various versions of Windows, including Windows 7, 8, and 10.
9. Will my laptop still lock when the screen is kept on and the lid is closed?
If you have configured your laptop to require a password when it wakes up, it will still lock when the screen is kept on and you close the lid.
10. Are there any alternative methods to keep the laptop screen on when the lid is closed?
There are third-party applications available that can override the default lid close action behavior, allowing you to keep the screen on when closing the lid.
11. Can I set the screen to turn off after a specific time when the lid is closed?
Yes, you can adjust the power settings to turn off the screen after a specified time period even when the lid is closed.
12. Is there any disadvantage to keeping the screen on when the lid is closed?
The primary disadvantage is increased power consumption. Additionally, it may be more prone to accidental input or damage if the laptop lid is not securely closed.