Does War Thunder support keyboard and mouse on PS4? War Thunder is a popular multiplayer game that simulates combat between military vehicles from World War II and beyond. It offers immersive gameplay and a wide range of vehicles to choose from, including tanks, aircraft, and naval vessels. Many players wonder if War Thunder supports keyboard and mouse on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) console. Let’s delve into this question and explore related FAQs.
**Does War Thunder support keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
Yes, War Thunder does support keyboard and mouse on the PS4 console, providing players with the flexibility to choose their preferred input method for a more precise and customizable gaming experience.
Now, let’s move on to address some other frequently asked questions related to War Thunder and its compatibility with keyboard and mouse on the PS4 platform.
**FAQs:**
1. Can I use any keyboard and mouse with War Thunder on PS4?
While most USB keyboards and mice should work with the PS4, it is always recommended to check the compatibility of your specific devices with the console.
2. Do I need any additional software to use a keyboard and mouse on War Thunder PS4?
No, you do not need any additional software. Simply connect your keyboard and mouse to the PS4 via USB, and the console should recognize them.
3. Are there any specific settings I need to enable for keyboard and mouse usage?
War Thunder should automatically recognize the connected keyboard and mouse. However, players can customize key bindings in the game’s settings to their preference.
4. Can I switch between keyboard and mouse and controller during gameplay?
Yes, switching between keyboard and mouse and a controller is seamless in War Thunder. You can simply unplug your keyboard and mouse and connect a controller to continue playing.
5. Do I have an advantage using a keyboard and mouse over a controller?
While it may offer more precision for aiming and controlling various aspects of the game, personal preference and familiarity with the input method can play a significant role in the advantage gained.
6. Does using a keyboard and mouse affect matchmaking on PS4?
No, matchmaking in War Thunder is not affected by the input method you choose to play with. It matches players based on their skill level and vehicle lineup.
7. Can I use macros with a keyboard and mouse on War Thunder PS4?
War Thunder does not officially support the use of macros, as it can provide an unfair advantage over other players. It is recommended to abide by the game’s terms of service.
8. Can I use wireless keyboard and mouse on my PS4 for War Thunder?
Yes, you can use wireless keyboards and mice that are compatible with the PS4. However, make sure to check their compatibility before purchasing.
9. Do I need a gaming keyboard and mouse to play War Thunder on PS4?
No, you do not necessarily need a gaming-specific keyboard and mouse to play War Thunder on PS4. Any compatible keyboard and mouse should work.
10. Can I use keyboard and mouse on War Thunder in other consoles?
Keyboard and mouse support for War Thunder extends to other consoles as well, such as the Xbox One and the next-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.
11. Are there any limitations or differences in gameplay between using a keyboard and mouse versus a controller?
While the core gameplay remains the same, the difference lies in the control and precision offered by keyboard and mouse input. Players may feel more comfortable with one input method over the other.
12. Is there any advantage in using a controller over a keyboard and mouse?
Using a controller can offer a more relaxed and immersive gaming experience, especially for players who prefer sitting back and playing from a distance. It often comes down to personal preference and comfort.
In conclusion, War Thunder supports keyboard and mouse usage on the PS4, allowing players to choose the input method that best suits their preferences. Whether you prefer the precision of a keyboard and mouse or the comfort of a controller, War Thunder offers a versatile gaming experience for PS4 players.