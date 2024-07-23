Yes, the Surface Pro does not come with a keyboard included in the box. However, you have the option to purchase one separately.
The Microsoft Surface Pro is a popular line of hybrid tablets that provide the functionality of a laptop with the portability and convenience of a tablet. One of the most frequently asked questions about this device is whether it comes with a keyboard. In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to other related FAQs.
Does the Surface Pro Come With Keyboard?
The Surface Pro is designed to be versatile, allowing users to switch between tablet mode and laptop mode seamlessly. While the device itself includes a touch screen and pen input capabilities, it does not come with a physical keyboard.
Here are some frequently asked questions about the Surface Pro and its keyboard:
1. Can I use any keyboard with the Surface Pro?
Yes, you can use any keyboard that is compatible with the Surface Pro. However, Microsoft offers its own range of Surface keyboards specifically designed for this device.
2. How much does a Surface Pro keyboard cost?
The cost of a Surface Pro keyboard varies depending on the model and type. The official Microsoft Surface keyboards range from $100 to $160.
3. What are the available types of Surface Pro keyboards?
There are several types of Surface Pro keyboards available, including the Surface Pro Type Cover, Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, and Surface Pro X Keyboard.
4. Can I connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro?
Yes, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro as long as it is compatible with the device.
5. Can I use a third-party keyboard with the Surface Pro?
Yes, you can use a third-party keyboard with the Surface Pro as long as it is compatible.
6. Do I need a keyboard to use the Surface Pro effectively?
While the Surface Pro can be used without a keyboard, having one greatly enhances the functionality and productivity of the device, especially for tasks that require extensive typing.
7. Are the Surface Pro keyboards backlit?
Yes, some models of Surface Pro keyboards have backlit keys, providing better visibility in low light conditions.
8. How do I attach the keyboard to the Surface Pro?
The Surface Pro keyboards attach magnetically to the bottom of the device, aligning with the connectors on the bottom edge. Once attached, they provide a secure and stable connection.
9. Do Surface Pro keyboards have a touchpad?
Yes, Surface Pro keyboards feature a touchpad that allows you to control the cursor and perform various gestures.
10. Can I use the Surface Pro without a keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro can be used without a keyboard in tablet mode, utilizing the touch screen and pen input for navigation and input.
11. Can I purchase a Surface Pro and keyboard bundle?
Yes, Microsoft often offers Surface Pro and keyboard bundles at discounted prices, providing a convenient option for purchasing both together.
12. Are the Surface Pro keyboards removable?
Yes, the Surface Pro keyboards can be easily detached from the device when not in use, allowing for greater flexibility in usage.
In conclusion, the Surface Pro does not come with a keyboard included in the box, but you have the option to purchase one separately. The availability of different types of Surface Pro keyboards provides users with a range of options to choose from. Investing in a keyboard greatly enhances the productivity and usability of the Surface Pro, making it a worthwhile accessory for those who prefer the convenience of a physical keyboard when using their device.