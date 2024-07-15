Microsoft’s Surface Pro series has long been renowned for its versatility, blending the functionality of a laptop with the portability of a tablet. As the company unveiled the latest addition to the lineup, the Surface Pro 8, many users wondered if it came bundled with a keyboard. So, let’s put an end to the speculation and answer the burning question: Does the Surface Pro 8 come with a keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro 8 does come with a keyboard.
Microsoft understands the importance of providing a complete experience to its users, and that includes a keyboard to enhance productivity. When purchasing the Surface Pro 8, you can rest assured that a keyboard is included in the package, eliminating the need for an additional purchase. The keyboard is designed specifically for the Surface Pro series, ensuring a seamless integration and optimal typing experience.
Related FAQs:
1. Is the keyboard included in the Surface Pro 8 box?
Yes, the keyboard is included in the box alongside the Surface Pro 8 device.
2. What type of keyboard does the Surface Pro 8 come with?
The Surface Pro 8 comes with a detachable keyboard cover called the Surface Pro Type Cover.
3. Does the Surface Pro 8 come in different keyboard layouts?
Yes, the Surface Pro 8 offers keyboard options in different layouts, including QWERTY and AZERTY.
4. Can the keyboard of the Surface Pro 8 be used as a protective cover?
Yes, the keyboard acts as a protective cover for the Surface Pro 8’s display when not in use.
5. Is the keyboard backlit?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover has a backlit keyboard, allowing for convenient usage even in low-light conditions.
6. Are there different color options for the keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover is available in various color options, allowing users to choose according to their preference and style.
7. Can the Surface Pro 8 be used without the keyboard?
Certainly! The Surface Pro 8 has a touch-enabled display, making it fully functional as a tablet even without the detachable keyboard.
8. Does the keyboard require any additional setup?
No, the keyboard is plug-and-play, requiring no separate setup process. Simply attach it to the Surface Pro 8, and you’re good to go.
9. Does the Surface Pro 8 have any keyboard customization options?
Yes, the Surface Pro 8 offers customizable keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to personalize their workflow and increase efficiency.
10. Is the Surface Pen included with the keyboard?
No, the Surface Pen is sold separately and does not come bundled with the keyboard or the Surface Pro 8.
11. How durable is the Surface Pro Type Cover?
The Surface Pro Type Cover is designed to be durable and withstand daily usage, ensuring longevity and reliability.
12. Can I use third-party keyboards with the Surface Pro 8?
While the Surface Pro 8 is compatible with third-party keyboards, it is recommended to use the Surface Pro Type Cover for the best overall experience. Microsoft optimizes its own keyboard for seamless integration and enhanced functionality.
In conclusion, the Surface Pro 8 does indeed come with a keyboard, providing users with a complete package for their computing needs. With its detachable design, backlit keys, and customization options, the Surface Pro Type Cover enhances the user experience and adds to the device’s versatility. Whether using it as a laptop or a tablet, Microsoft strives to deliver a top-notch user experience with the Surface Pro 8 and its bundled keyboard.