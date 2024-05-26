**Does the Surface Pro 6 come with a keyboard?** This is a common question that many potential buyers of Microsoft’s popular 2-in-1 device ask. The Surface Pro 6 is touted as a versatile machine that combines the power of a laptop with the portability of a tablet. However, it is important to know whether a keyboard is included, as this accessory is essential for productivity and ease of use.
The answer to this burning question is a bit nuanced. **No, the Surface Pro 6 does not come with a keyboard as a standard inclusion**. When you purchase the Surface Pro 6, you will receive the device itself along with the Surface Pen, an innovative stylus that offers precise input for drawing, note-taking, and more. However, the keyboard is sold separately. It is called the Surface Pro Type Cover and connects magnetically to the device, providing a laptop-like experience.
Related FAQ:
1. Can I use the Surface Pro 6 without a keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Pro 6 can be used without a keyboard. The touchscreen display enables you to navigate the device and perform various tasks, but for extended typing sessions, a keyboard is highly recommended.
2. Why does the Surface Pro 6 not come with a keyboard?
The decision to sell the keyboard separately allows customers to choose the keyboard color and style that suits their personal taste. It also provides flexibility for those who may not require a keyboard or prefer to use a third-party alternative.
3. How much does the Surface Pro Type Cover cost?
The price of the Surface Pro Type Cover varies depending on the color and material. The standard Type Cover starts at around $129, while the premium Alcantara version starts at $159.
4. Is the Surface Pro Type Cover available in different colors?
Yes, Microsoft offers a variety of colors for the Surface Pro Type Cover, including platinum, black, cobalt blue, and burgundy. This allows users to personalize their device to their liking.
5. Can I use a keyboard from a previous Surface Pro model on the Surface Pro 6?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover from previous generations is compatible with the Surface Pro 6. However, it’s worth noting that certain older models may lack some features found on the newer Type Covers.
6. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover provide a comfortable typing experience?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover features a full-sized, well-spaced keyboard that offers a comfortable typing experience. The keys provide good feedback and are backlit, making it easier to type in low-light environments.
7. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover protect the screen when closed?
Yes, when the Surface Pro Type Cover is folded over the device, it protects the screen from scratches and minor bumps. It also acts as a slim cover for the Surface Pro 6 during transportation.
8. Can I connect a third-party Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro 6?
Yes, the Surface Pro 6 supports Bluetooth connectivity, so you can easily connect and use a third-party Bluetooth keyboard if you prefer a different typing experience.
9. Is the Surface Pro Type Cover spill-resistant?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover is designed with a spill-resistant material, making it resistant to small liquid spills. However, it is not completely waterproof, so caution should still be exercised.
10. Can the Surface Pro Type Cover be used as a tablet stand?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover can be folded back to act as a stand for the Surface Pro 6 in tablet mode. This allows you to adjust the viewing angle for a more comfortable experience.
11. Does the Surface Pro 6 support other types of keyboards?
Yes, while the Surface Pro Type Cover is the official accessory, the Surface Pro 6 can be used with other Bluetooth or USB keyboards, providing flexibility for users who prefer alternative input devices.
12. Does the Surface Pro 6 have any keyboard alternatives?
In addition to the Type Cover, Microsoft also offers a Surface Pro Signature Type Cover, which features a premium Alcantara fabric and costs slightly more. This provides users with a choice for a more luxurious keyboard experience.