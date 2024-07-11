The Microsoft Surface Pro 4 is a versatile and powerful device that blurs the lines between a tablet and a laptop. Its sleek design, high-resolution touchscreen, and impressive performance have made it a popular choice among professionals and students alike. However, when it comes to the question, “Does the Surface Pro 4 come with a keyboard?” the answer is not as straightforward as one might think.
**Yes, the Surface Pro 4 comes with a keyboard.** It is often referred to as a Type Cover and is specifically designed to seamlessly attach to the device. The Type Cover is not only a protective cover but also a fully functioning keyboard that enhances the productivity and usability of the Surface Pro 4.
Now, let’s explore some frequently asked questions related to the Surface Pro 4 and its keyboard:
1. Does the Type Cover come included with the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, the Type Cover is sold separately from the Surface Pro 4. However, some retailers and online sellers may offer bundles that include the keyboard.
2. What is the cost of the Type Cover for the Surface Pro 4?
The cost of the Type Cover varies depending on the model and any additional features. On average, you can expect to pay around $129 to $159 for a new Type Cover.
3. Are there different variations of the Type Cover?
Yes, Microsoft offers different variations of the Type Cover, including various colors and limited-edition designs. Additionally, there is the Signature Type Cover, which offers a luxurious Alcantara fabric finish.
4. Can I use a keyboard other than the Type Cover with the Surface Pro 4?
While the Surface Pro 4 is compatible with other Bluetooth and USB keyboards, the Type Cover is specifically designed to fit and function seamlessly with the device.
5. Is the Type Cover backlit?
Yes, the Type Cover for the Surface Pro 4 is equipped with backlit keys, allowing for easy typing in low-light environments.
6. Is the Type Cover spill-resistant?
No, the Type Cover is not spill-resistant. It is advisable to take caution and avoid liquid contact to prevent damage to the keyboard.
7. Can the Type Cover be adjusted to different viewing angles?
Yes, the Type Cover has a flexible hinge that allows you to adjust the viewing angle of the Surface Pro 4, providing optimal comfort and usability.
8. Can I use the Surface Pen while the Type Cover is attached?
Yes, you can use the Surface Pen even with the Type Cover attached, as the touchscreen remains fully accessible.
9. Is the Type Cover compatible with other Surface models?
The Type Cover for the Surface Pro 4 is designed specifically for that model. However, Microsoft has adapted the Type Cover over the years to make it compatible with subsequent Surface models.
10. Does the Type Cover provide a trackpad for cursor control?
Yes, the Type Cover features an integrated trackpad, which provides cursor control and multi-touch gestures for easy navigation.
11. Does the Type Cover require external batteries or charging?
No, the Type Cover draws power from the Surface Pro 4 itself, so you don’t need to worry about separately charging or replacing batteries for the keyboard.
12. Can the Type Cover be detached from the Surface Pro 4?
Yes, the Type Cover can be easily detached from the Surface Pro 4. The attachment mechanism is magnetic, making it convenient to remove and reattach the keyboard whenever desired.
In conclusion, while the Surface Pro 4 does not come with a keyboard included, the Type Cover is an essential accessory that enhances the functionality of this remarkable device. Whether you’re using it for work or entertainment, the Type Cover provides a comfortable and efficient typing experience, turning the Surface Pro 4 into a full-fledged laptop replacement.