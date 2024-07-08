**Does the Surface Laptop Go have a backlit keyboard?**
The Surface Laptop Go is a sleek and portable laptop designed for everyday use. If you’re considering purchasing this device, one question that might be on your mind is whether it comes equipped with a backlit keyboard. Well, let’s get straight to the point – **yes, the Surface Laptop Go does indeed have a backlit keyboard!**
The backlit keyboard is a fantastic feature that allows you to comfortably work in low-light conditions or dimly lit environments. Whether you’re burning the midnight oil in your dorm room or catching up on work during a red-eye flight, the illuminated keys offer great visibility, making typing a breeze.
With that answered, let’s address some other frequently asked questions about the Surface Laptop Go:
1. Is the Surface Laptop Go a good value for money?
Yes, the Surface Laptop Go offers excellent value for money, providing a balance of performance, portability, and affordability.
2. What is the battery life like on the Surface Laptop Go?
The Surface Laptop Go boasts impressive battery life, lasting up to 13 hours on a single charge, depending on usage.
3. Can I upgrade the storage on the Surface Laptop Go?
Unfortunately, the storage on the Surface Laptop Go is not upgradable. It comes with fixed storage options, so it’s essential to choose the configuration that suits your needs.
4. Does the Surface Laptop Go support Windows Hello?
Yes, the Surface Laptop Go supports Windows Hello facial recognition, allowing you to log in securely with just a glance.
5. Can I use a Surface Pen with the Surface Laptop Go?
Absolutely! The Surface Laptop Go is compatible with the Surface Pen, providing a convenient way to take notes, draw, or make annotations on the touchscreen.
6. Does the Surface Laptop Go have a touchscreen?
Yes, the Surface Laptop Go features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen, providing a smooth and responsive touch experience.
7. Is the Surface Laptop Go suitable for gaming?
While the Surface Laptop Go is not specifically designed for gaming, it can handle some casual gaming thanks to its Intel UHD graphics.
8. Does the Surface Laptop Go support external displays?
Yes, it has a USB-C and USB-A port, allowing you to connect external displays easily, expanding your workspace.
9. Can the Surface Laptop Go run demanding software applications?
The Surface Laptop Go is best suited for everyday tasks and light productivity, as it may not handle resource-intensive software as well as higher-end models.
10. Does the Surface Laptop Go have a headphone jack?
Yes, the Surface Laptop Go includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, allowing you to enjoy your favorite audio content with ease.
11. Is the Surface Laptop Go lightweight and portable?
Absolutely! Weighing just 2.45 pounds (1.11 kg), the Surface Laptop Go is incredibly lightweight and portable, making it ideal for users on the go.
12. Does the Surface Laptop Go come with Microsoft Office pre-installed?
No, the Surface Laptop Go does not come with Microsoft Office pre-installed. However, you can easily download and install it from the Microsoft Store or activate a subscription to Microsoft 365.