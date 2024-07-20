**Does the Surface Go 2 come with a keyboard?**
Yes, the Surface Go 2 does not come with a keyboard, but you have the option to purchase one separately.
1. Can I use any keyboard with the Surface Go 2?
Yes, you can use any Bluetooth or USB keyboard with the Surface Go 2, as long as it is compatible with the device.
2. What keyboard options are available for the Surface Go 2?
Microsoft offers its own official keyboard cover, called the “Surface Go Type Cover,” which is specifically designed to fit and work seamlessly with the device. There are also various third-party keyboard options available in the market.
3. Is the Surface Go Type Cover worth buying?
The Surface Go Type Cover is highly recommended due to its compact design, thinness, and integration with the Surface Go 2. It provides a comfortable typing experience and adds overall versatility to the device.
4. How much does the Surface Go Type Cover cost?
The Surface Go Type Cover is available at different price points, depending on the version and color you choose. The prices typically range from $99 to $129.
5. Does the Surface Go 2 support a stylus?
Yes, the Surface Go 2 is compatible with the Microsoft Surface Pen, which allows for precise and responsive input on the touch screen. However, the Surface Pen needs to be purchased separately.
6. What other accessories are recommended for the Surface Go 2?
Besides the keyboard and stylus, a Surface Dock can be helpful for connecting multiple external displays and peripherals to enhance your productivity. Additionally, a protective case or sleeve is advisable to safeguard the device from scratches and bumps.
7. Can I attach a mouse to the Surface Go 2?
Absolutely! The Surface Go 2 comes with a USB Type-C port and a headphone jack, permitting you to connect a mouse to the device for more convenient navigation.
8. How do I connect the Type Cover to the Surface Go 2?
The Surface Go Type Cover has built-in magnets that easily connect to the bottom of the Surface Go 2. Simply align them and let the magnets do the work.
9. Is the Surface Go 2 keyboard backlit?
No, the standard Surface Go Type Cover does not have backlighting. However, certain third-party keyboard options might offer this feature, so you can explore those if backlighting is crucial for you.
10. Does the Surface Go 2 keyboard require charging?
No, the Surface Go Type Cover does not require charging as it draws power from the Surface Go 2 itself.
11. What are the dimensions and weight of the Surface Go Type Cover?
The Surface Go Type Cover is approximately 9.65 inches in width, 6.9 inches in depth, and 0.19 inches in thickness. It weighs around 0.55 pounds (about 250 grams).
12. Can I use the Surface Pro Type Cover with the Surface Go 2?
No, the Surface Pro Type Cover is not compatible with the Surface Go 2. These keyboards have different sizes and connections, thus they are not interchangeable.
In conclusion, while the Surface Go 2 does not come with a keyboard included, the Surface Go Type Cover is highly recommended as it adds functionality, protection, and enhances the overall experience. With various third-party options available as well, you can choose the one that best suits your needs and preferences.