Does the Surface Book 2 Have a Backlit Keyboard?
The Microsoft Surface Book 2 is known for its versatility and incredible performance. As a popular choice among professionals and creative individuals, one question that often arises is whether the Surface Book 2 is equipped with a backlit keyboard. In this article, we will delve into this question and provide you with a clear and concise answer.
Does the Surface Book 2 have a backlit keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Book 2 does have a backlit keyboard. This feature allows users to work comfortably in low-light settings and enhances the overall typing experience. The backlit keyboard makes it easier to locate keys and ensures that you can work efficiently, even in a dimly lit room.
Now that we have addressed the main question, let’s explore some related FAQs about the Surface Book 2:
1. Can I adjust the brightness of the backlit keyboard?
Yes, you can easily adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight to suit your preferences. Simply press the function key (Fn) along with the Del or F8 key to increase or decrease the brightness levels.
2. Does the backlit keyboard function automatically?
No, the backlit keyboard on the Surface Book 2 does not function automatically. You have control over when to turn it on or off.
3. Can I customize the backlit keyboard colors on the Surface Book 2?
No, the Surface Book 2 does not offer customization options for backlit keyboard colors. It comes with a standard white backlight, which is nonetheless effective and visually pleasing.
4. Is the backlit keyboard available on all models of the Surface Book 2?
Yes, the backlit keyboard is a standard feature on all models of the Surface Book 2, regardless of the specifications or configuration you choose.
5. Does the backlit keyboard drain the battery quickly?
No, the impact of the backlit keyboard on the Surface Book 2’s battery life is minimal. The device is designed to optimize power consumption, and the use of the backlit keyboard has been well balanced to avoid excessive drain.
6. Can I turn off the backlit keyboard to conserve battery?
Yes, you can easily turn off the backlit keyboard when it is not required, which in turn helps conserve battery life. Simply press the function key (Fn) along with the spacebar key to toggle the backlight on or off.
7. Is the backlit keyboard visible in daylight?
While the backlit keyboard is primarily designed for use in low-light environments, it does not hinder visibility in daylight. The keys remain fully visible both with and without the backlight activated.
8. Is the backlit keyboard feature exclusive to the Surface Book 2?
No, the backlit keyboard feature can also be found in other Microsoft Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop.
9. Does the backlit keyboard have adjustable brightness levels?
Yes, the Surface Book 2 provides adjustable brightness levels for the backlit keyboard. Users can choose between several brightness options to suit their needs.
10. Can I use the backlit keyboard in tablet mode?
No, the backlit keyboard is only accessible when the Surface Book 2 is in laptop mode. In tablet mode, the detachable display is used, and the backlit keyboard is not available.
11. Does the backlit keyboard require additional software installation?
No, the backlit keyboard function does not require any additional software installation. It is a built-in feature that is ready to use.
12. Can I manually enable the backlit keyboard during start-up?
No, the backlit keyboard does not turn on automatically during startup. You need to enable it manually by pressing the function key (Fn) along with the Del or F8 key.
In conclusion, the Surface Book 2 does indeed come equipped with a backlit keyboard, providing users with the convenience and ease of typing in various lighting conditions. Whether you are a professional on the go or a creative individual looking to enhance your productivity, the backlit keyboard feature on the Surface Book 2 is a valuable addition that sets it apart from other devices on the market.