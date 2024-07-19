The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is a versatile and powerful device that has gained significant popularity among consumers. Being a tablet-laptop hybrid, many potential buyers wonder whether this device includes a keyboard or if it needs to be purchased separately. In this article, we will answer the burning question: does the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 come with a keyboard?
Yes, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 does not come with a keyboard.
In order to use the Surface Pro 7 as a fully functional laptop, a keyboard has to be purchased separately. Microsoft offers a variety of keyboard options that are specially designed to be compatible with the Surface Pro 7. Some of these keyboards are detachable, allowing users to switch between a laptop and a tablet experience effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions about the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
1. Can I use any keyboard with the Surface Pro 7?
No, the Surface Pro 7 requires a specific keyboard that is designed to attach magnetically to the device and utilize its unique features.
2. Do I need to buy a keyboard for the Surface Pro 7 separately?
Yes, a keyboard is not included with the purchase of the Surface Pro 7 and must be bought separately.
3. What keyboard options are available for the Surface Pro 7?
Microsoft offers various keyboard options for the Surface Pro 7, including the Signature Type Cover, Type Cover, and Surface Pro X Keyboard.
4. Are the keyboards for the Surface Pro 7 backlit?
Yes, some keyboard options for the Surface Pro 7 come with backlit keys, providing enhanced visibility in low-light conditions.
5. Can I connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, the Surface Pro 7 supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect a Bluetooth keyboard if you prefer.
6. Can I use a wireless or USB keyboard with the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, you can use wireless or USB keyboards with the Surface Pro 7 by connecting them to the device’s USB port.
7. Is the Surface Pro 7 compatible with third-party keyboards?
While the Surface Pro 7 is primarily designed to work with Microsoft keyboards, it may be possible to use third-party keyboards, but compatibility may vary.
8. How much do the Surface Pro 7 keyboards cost?
The cost of Surface Pro 7 keyboards varies depending on the type and features you choose. Prices typically range from $99 to $199.
9. Are the Surface Pro 6 keyboards compatible with the Surface Pro 7?
Yes, the keyboards designed for the Surface Pro 6 are compatible with the Surface Pro 7.
10. Can I use a different brand’s keyboard with the Surface Pro 7?
While it may be possible to use keyboards from other brands, it is recommended to use official Microsoft keyboards for optimal compatibility and performance.
11. Do all Surface Pro 7 keyboards function as a protective cover?
Yes, all Surface Pro 7 keyboards can be folded over the device’s screen, acting as a protective cover when not in use.
12. Can the Surface Pro 7 keyboard be used with other Surface devices?
Yes, the Surface Pro 7 keyboard is compatible with other Surface devices, including the Surface Pro 6, Surface Pro X, and Surface Pro 5.
In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 does not come with a keyboard as part of its package. Therefore, those interested in purchasing this device should be aware that they will need to acquire a keyboard separately. Microsoft offers a range of compatible keyboards that can enhance the functionality and versatility of the Surface Pro 7, ensuring a seamless transition between laptop and tablet modes.