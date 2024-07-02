Does the Microsoft Surface Go 3 Come with a Keyboard?
The Microsoft Surface Go 3 has gained significant attention in the market due to its portability, versatility, and powerful performance. As consumers consider purchasing this device, one common question arises: does the Microsoft Surface Go 3 come with a keyboard?
Yes, the Microsoft Surface Go 3 does not come with a keyboard included in the box. Although the device itself is a remarkable piece of hardware, the keyboard is sold separately. However, fret not, as there are various keyboard options available for purchase that are designed specifically for the Surface Go 3. Let’s dive into some frequently asked questions surrounding this topic.
FAQs:
1. Are there any keyboard options available for the Microsoft Surface Go 3?
Yes, there are multiple keyboard options available for the Surface Go 3. Microsoft offers the Surface Go Type Cover, which is a detachable keyboard that also acts as a protective cover.
2. Can I use a third-party keyboard with the Microsoft Surface Go 3?
Yes, you can use third-party keyboards with the Surface Go 3. However, it is advisable to make sure the keyboard is compatible and specifically designed for this device.
3. Can I connect my Surface Go 3 to any wireless keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Go 3 supports Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to connect to various wireless keyboards available in the market.
4. Is it possible to use the Surface Pen as an alternative to the keyboard?
While the Surface Pen is a great accessory for taking notes and drawing, it is not a substitute for a physical keyboard. It is recommended to use a keyboard for the Surface Go 3 to ensure optimal productivity.
5. Does Microsoft offer any other input methods besides keyboards?
Yes, Microsoft also offers the Surface Dial, which is a unique input device that can be used to navigate and control certain applications on the Surface Go 3.
6. Are there any advantages to purchasing a keyboard separately?
One advantage of purchasing a keyboard separately is the ability to choose from a variety of options that suit your preferences. Third-party keyboards may offer additional features like backlit keys or different layout options.
7. How much does the Microsoft Surface Go 3 keyboard cost?
The cost of the official Microsoft Surface Go 3 Type Cover keyboard varies depending on the region and the specific retailer. It is recommended to check Microsoft’s official website or authorized retailers for the most accurate pricing.
8. Can I use a keyboard from a previous Surface Go model with the Surface Go 3?
Yes, the Surface Go Type Cover from previous models is compatible with the Surface Go 3. However, it is always a good idea to double-check the compatibility before making a purchase.
9. Is it possible to use a USB keyboard with the Surface Go 3?
Yes, the Surface Go 3 has a USB-A port that allows you to connect a USB keyboard directly to the device. However, keep in mind that using a separate keyboard may limit the device’s portability.
10. Does the keyboard come in different colors or designs?
Yes, Microsoft offers a variety of colors and designs for the Surface Go 3 Type Cover. This allows users to customize their device and add a personal touch.
11. Can I purchase the Surface Go 3 and the keyboard together as a bundle?
Yes, some retailers offer the Surface Go 3 and the keyboard as a bundle, providing customers with a convenient option to get both items at once.
12. Are there any alternatives to the Microsoft Surface Go 3 keyboard?
Yes, besides Microsoft’s official keyboard, several third-party keyboard manufacturers offer alternatives that are compatible with the Surface Go 3. These keyboards may provide different features or pricing options to suit individual preferences and budgets.
In conclusion, while the Microsoft Surface Go 3 does not come with a keyboard included, there are various keyboard options available for purchase. Whether you choose the official Microsoft Type Cover or opt for a third-party alternative, having a keyboard is essential to maximize productivity and fully utilize the capabilities of this exceptional device.