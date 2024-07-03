The newly released Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro has sparked curiosity among Apple enthusiasts, with many questioning whether it also serves as a charging source for the iPad Pro. In this article, we will delve into this question and provide you with the answer and additional FAQs related to the topic.
Does the Magic Keyboard charge the iPad Pro?
The answer to this burning question is a resounding yes! The Magic Keyboard not only provides a remarkable typing experience but also charges your iPad Pro simultaneously. This innovative feature ensures that your iPad Pro remains powered up while you’re using it, eliminating the need to worry about battery life during extended work sessions or entertainment marathons.
1. Can I charge my iPad Pro using the Magic Keyboard while it’s connected to another power source?
No, the Magic Keyboard charges the iPad Pro only when it’s directly connected to it. External charging sources, such as a power adapter or computer, won’t provide power to the iPad Pro through the keyboard.
2. Does the Magic Keyboard support all versions of the iPad Pro?
No, the Magic Keyboard specifically supports the third and fourth-generation iPad Pro models, which are compatible with the Smart Connector present on these devices.
3. Does the Magic Keyboard have a built-in battery?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard has its own built-in battery, separate from the iPad Pro’s battery. This means that it won’t drain the iPad Pro’s battery when in use.
4. Can I detach the Magic Keyboard from the iPad Pro while it’s charging?
Yes, you can easily detach the Magic Keyboard from the iPad Pro, even while it’s charging. This flexibility allows you to use your iPad Pro in various scenarios without constraints.
5. Can I charge the Magic Keyboard separately?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard can be charged independently using a USB-C cable. This allows you to charge the keyboard while your iPad Pro remains disconnected.
6. How long does it take to fully charge the Magic Keyboard and the iPad Pro?
The charging time will vary depending on the power source used, but generally, it takes a few hours to charge both the Magic Keyboard and the iPad Pro fully.
7. Does the Magic Keyboard support pass-through charging?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard supports pass-through charging. When you connect a power source to the USB-C port on the keyboard, it will charge your iPad Pro first and then charge the keyboard’s battery.
8. Does the Magic Keyboard drain the iPad Pro’s battery when it’s not in use?
No, the Magic Keyboard remains inactive when not in use and doesn’t draw power from the iPad Pro’s battery. This ensures that your iPad Pro’s battery life isn’t impacted unnecessarily.
9. Does the Magic Keyboard allow adjustable viewing angles?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard offers a unique floating design that allows you to adjust the viewing angle of your iPad Pro, providing optimal comfort and visibility for different tasks.
10. Is the Magic Keyboard compatible with other iPad models?
No, the Magic Keyboard is specifically designed for the third and fourth-generation iPad Pro models, which have the necessary smart connector for seamless integration.
11. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with a protective case on my iPad Pro?
It depends on the protective case. Apple recommends using the Magic Keyboard without an additional case, as the keyboard itself offers protection for your iPad Pro.
12. Is the Magic Keyboard only available in one size?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is available in a single size, designed to perfectly fit the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
In conclusion, the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro not only enhances your typing experience but also serves as a convenient charging solution for your iPad Pro. This innovative accessory eliminates the hassle of dealing with multiple charging sources and ensures your workflow remains uninterrupted. With its remarkable features and thoughtful design, the Magic Keyboard has undoubtedly become one of the most sought-after accessories for iPad Pro users.