Does the imac come with keyboard and mouse?

When purchasing a new iMac, one of the most common questions that arises is whether or not it comes with a keyboard and mouse. The answer to this question can be crucial for those who are looking to have a complete setup right out of the box. So, let’s address this question directly – Does the iMac come with a keyboard and mouse? **Yes, the iMac does come with a keyboard and mouse.** Apple ensures that you have all the necessary peripherals to get started with your new iMac without any additional purchases.
1. Is the keyboard wireless?
Yes, the keyboard that comes with the iMac is wireless, providing you with a clutter-free workspace.
2. What type of keyboard is included?
The iMac comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard, which features a sleek design and advanced functionality.
3. Does the mouse have a trackpad?
No, the mouse that comes with the iMac does not have a built-in trackpad. It is a standard wireless mouse.
4. Is the mouse wireless as well?
Yes, just like the keyboard, the included mouse is also wireless, allowing for greater convenience and flexibility.
5. Can I use a different keyboard and mouse with the iMac?
Absolutely! While the iMac comes with its own keyboard and mouse, you can always use third-party peripherals if you prefer a different brand or model.
6. Do I need to buy additional batteries for the keyboard and mouse?
No, the keyboard and mouse both come with built-in rechargeable batteries, so you won’t need to worry about constantly buying new batteries.
7. Are the keyboard and mouse compatible with other Apple devices?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard and mouse are compatible with a wide range of other Apple devices, including MacBooks, iPads, and iPhones.
8. Are there any color options for the keyboard and mouse?
The keyboard and mouse that come with the iMac are only available in Apple’s standard silver color.
9. Can I connect a wired keyboard and mouse to the iMac?
Yes, the iMac is equipped with USB ports, so you can easily connect a wired keyboard and mouse if you prefer.
10. Can I use a third-party keyboard with the iMac’s built-in touch bar?
No, the iMac is not equipped with a touch bar, so using a third-party keyboard with a touch bar is not possible.
11. Is the keyboard backlit?
No, the included Magic Keyboard is not backlit, which means it does not have illuminated keys.
12. Can I upgrade to a different keyboard or mouse when purchasing the iMac?
While you cannot upgrade the included keyboard and mouse at the time of purchase, you can always purchase and use different keyboards and mice on your iMac later if you desire.
In conclusion, the iMac does indeed come with a keyboard and mouse. Apple ensures that you have a convenient and ready-to-use setup right out of the box. However, if you have a specific preference or already own other peripherals, rest assured that you can always connect and use them with your iMac as well.