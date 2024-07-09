Does the 2017 Macbook air have a butterfly keyboard?

Many tech enthusiasts and MacBook fans have been wondering about the keyboard design of the 2017 MacBook Air. Specifically, the question that has been circulating is whether the 2017 MacBook Air is equipped with Apple’s infamous butterfly keyboard. In this article, we aim to tackle this query head-on and shed light on the truth behind the keyboard design of the 2017 MacBook Air.
**Yes**, the 2017 MacBook Air does indeed have a butterfly keyboard.
Ever since its introduction in 2015, Apple’s butterfly keyboard design has sparked heated debates in the tech community. Initially, this controversial keyboard design was introduced in the MacBook and later made its way to other MacBook models, including the MacBook Air. The 2017 MacBook Air is no exception to this trend.
FAQs:
1. Is the butterfly keyboard design an improvement over previous MacBook keyboards?
Yes, Apple claims that the butterfly keyboard design offers increased stability and responsiveness compared to traditional scissor mechanisms.
2. Are there any drawbacks to the butterfly keyboard?
Unfortunately, the butterfly keyboard has faced criticism due to its susceptibility to dust and debris, which can cause keys to become unresponsive or sticky.
3. Can the butterfly keyboard be repaired?
In some cases, Apple offers repairs for malfunctioning butterfly keyboards, but it often involves replacing the entire top case, which can be costly.
4. Is there a warranty extension program for butterfly keyboards?
Yes, Apple has acknowledged the issues with their butterfly keyboards and has implemented a keyboard service program that covers eligible MacBook models for up to four years from the original purchase date.
5. Are there any alternatives to the butterfly keyboard?
While the butterfly keyboard is standard on many MacBook models, Apple recently reintroduced the scissor mechanism with the new MacBook Pro 16-inch, which has been well-received by users.
6. Can I use an external keyboard with the 2017 MacBook Air?
Yes, the 2017 MacBook Air has USB ports that allow you to connect and use external keyboards if you prefer.
7. Can the butterfly keyboard be retrofitted with a scissor mechanism?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to retrofit a butterfly keyboard with a scissor mechanism, as the components are fundamentally different in design.
8. Is there a way to prevent dust and debris from affecting the butterfly keyboard?
Using keyboard covers or regularly cleaning the keyboard with compressed air can help minimize the impact of dust and debris on the butterfly keyboard.
9. Are all MacBook models equipped with the butterfly keyboard?
Currently, all MacBook models, including the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and MacBook, feature the butterfly keyboard, except for the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch, which utilizes the scissor mechanism.
10. Have there been any improvements in the butterfly keyboard over time?
While minor adjustments have been made to the butterfly keyboard over the years, significant design changes have primarily been introduced with the switch to the scissor mechanism in the latest MacBook Pro 16-inch.
11. Is the butterfly keyboard sensitive to typing pressure?
The butterfly keyboard is designed to register keystrokes even with less pressure compared to traditional keyboards, which can be beneficial for some users.
12. Can I replace the butterfly keyboard myself?
Due to the complexity of the butterfly keyboard design, it is generally recommended to seek professional assistance for keyboard replacements or repairs.
In conclusion, the 2017 MacBook Air is equipped with Apple’s controversial butterfly keyboard. While this design offers enhanced stability and responsiveness, it has also been subjected to criticism for its vulnerability to dust and debris. Apple has acknowledged these concerns and introduced warranty extensions and repair programs to address them. With the recent introduction of the scissor mechanism in the MacBook Pro 16-inch, users now have an alternative choice when it comes to selecting a MacBook with a different keyboard design.