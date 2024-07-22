Title: Does TeamViewer Work When Computer Is Locked?
Introduction:
TeamViewer is a popular remote assistance software that allows users to access their computers or assist others remotely. One common question that arises is whether TeamViewer can function when the computer is locked. In this article, we will address this question directly, explore the possibilities, and provide answers to additional FAQs regarding TeamViewer’s functionality.
**Does TeamViewer work when the computer is locked?**
Yes, TeamViewer can work when the computer is locked. The software provides users with the ability to remotely access and control their computer, even when it is in a locked state.
1. How do I establish a connection when the computer is locked?
To connect to a locked computer using TeamViewer, make sure you enable the option “Remote control using a password” in the TeamViewer settings. This allows you to access the computer and input the user credentials to unlock it remotely.
2. Can I operate the computer without unlocking it?
No, you cannot operate the locked computer without unlocking it remotely. TeamViewer requires the user credentials to unlock the computer before gaining control.
3. Is it safe to use TeamViewer when the computer is locked?
Yes, using TeamViewer to remotely access a locked computer is safe as long as you keep your TeamViewer account and computer credentials secure.
4. Can TeamViewer wake up a locked computer?
Unfortunately, TeamViewer cannot wake up a locked computer. The computer must be turned on and connected to the internet for TeamViewer to establish a remote connection.
5. Can I use TeamViewer to restart or shut down a locked computer?
Yes, you can remotely restart or shut down a locked computer using TeamViewer, as long as the computer is turned on and connected to the internet.
6. Can I access multiple locked computers at the same time?
Yes, TeamViewer allows you to access multiple locked computers simultaneously, provided you have the necessary authorization and permission to access them.
7. Can I transfer files between the locked computer and the remote device?
Yes, TeamViewer supports file transfers between the locked computer and the remote device. You can easily send files back and forth during the remote session.
8. Can I use TeamViewer on different operating systems when the computer is locked?
Yes, TeamViewer is compatible with various operating systems (Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS) and can be used to connect to a locked computer regardless of the OS it runs on.
9. What type of internet connection is needed to use TeamViewer on a locked computer?
TeamViewer can work with any stable internet connection, whether it be wired or wireless. However, a faster and more stable internet connection will enhance the remote access experience.
10. Can I use TeamViewer on a locked computer from anywhere in the world?
Yes, you can use TeamViewer to access a locked computer from anywhere in the world, as long as both devices are connected to the internet and have TeamViewer installed.
11. Does TeamViewer have any limitations on the remote access duration?
TeamViewer imposes a limit on free account users, where the remote session will automatically disconnect after a certain time (usually a few minutes). However, subscribed users have extended session durations.
12. Can I control a locked computer using a mobile device?
Yes, you can control a locked computer using TeamViewer’s mobile applications. Simply install the app on your mobile device and connect to the locked computer through your TeamViewer account.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, TeamViewer does indeed work when the computer is locked, providing users with the convenience of accessing and controlling their systems remotely. With the ability to establish connections, perform actions, and transfer files, TeamViewer offers a versatile solution for remote access across various operating systems and network configurations.