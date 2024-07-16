**Does Surface Laptop Go 2 Have Backlit Keyboard?**
Microsoft has recently released its new Surface Laptop Go 2, a compact and affordable addition to its lineup of premium laptops. While this device boasts an impressive array of features, many potential buyers are wondering if it comes with a backlit keyboard. So, let’s address this burning question right away.
**Yes, the Surface Laptop Go 2 does have a backlit keyboard!**
This feature is a game-changer for users who often work or browse in dimly lit environments. The backlit keyboard ensures that you can easily see what you’re typing, even in low-light situations. This illuminating feature adds convenience and comfort to your overall experience with the Surface Laptop Go 2.
1. What is the purpose of a backlit keyboard?
A backlit keyboard is designed to illuminate the keys and make them visible in low-light conditions, enhancing usability and reducing eye strain.
2. Can I adjust the brightness of the backlit keyboard on the Surface Laptop Go 2?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the keyboard backlight on the Surface Laptop Go 2 according to your preference.
3. Are the backlit keys on the Surface Laptop Go 2 evenly lit?
Yes, Microsoft has designed the backlit keyboard on the Surface Laptop Go 2 with evenly lit keys to ensure optimal visibility.
4. Is the backlit keyboard only available on specific configurations of the Surface Laptop Go 2?
No, the backlit keyboard is a standard feature across all configurations of the Surface Laptop Go 2.
5. Can I turn off the backlight on the keyboard if I don’t need it?
Yes, you can turn off the backlight on the keyboard by adjusting the brightness settings or using the appropriate keyboard shortcut.
6. Does the backlit keyboard drain the battery quickly?
The backlit keyboard on the Surface Laptop Go 2 is energy-efficient and designed to minimize battery consumption, allowing you to enjoy the feature without significant impact on battery life.
7. Is the backlit keyboard customizable?
Unfortunately, the backlight color of the keyboard cannot be customized on the Surface Laptop Go 2.
8. Can I use the backlit keyboard in bright environments?
While the primary purpose of a backlit keyboard is to enhance visibility in low-light situations, you can still use it in brighter environments. However, the backlight may be less noticeable under direct sunlight or in extremely well-lit areas.
9. Does the backlit keyboard come with any additional features?
The backlit keyboard on the Surface Laptop Go 2 does not come with any additional features beyond illumination. However, its presence significantly improves usability in various settings.
10. What other notable features does the Surface Laptop Go 2 offer?
In addition to the backlit keyboard, the Surface Laptop Go 2 boasts a vibrant touchscreen, a lightweight design, long battery life, a powerful Intel processor, and versatile connectivity options.
11. Is the Surface Laptop Go 2 suitable for professionals?
Yes, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is suitable for professionals who prioritize compactness, productivity, and affordability without compromising on features.
12. Can I use the Surface Laptop Go 2 for gaming?
While the Surface Laptop Go 2 is not specifically designed for gaming, it can handle light gaming thanks to its capable processor and integrated graphics. However, for high-end gaming, you may want to consider a dedicated gaming laptop.