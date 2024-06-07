Does surface go have backlit keyboard?

Surface Go, the compact and lightweight tablet from Microsoft, has gained significant popularity among users who desire the portability of a tablet combined with the functionality of a laptop. One of the most common questions asked by potential buyers is whether the Surface Go comes equipped with a backlit keyboard. So, let’s address this question directly without any further ado.
**Yes, the Surface Go does have a backlit keyboard!**
The backlit keyboard is an excellent feature of the Surface Go, allowing users to type comfortably even in low-light environments. The keyboard illumination enhances productivity, making it easier to find the right keys while working late at night or in dimly lit areas. Now that we’ve answered the main question, let’s delve into some additional frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the Surface Go.
1. Does the Surface Go have a detachable keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Go has a detachable keyboard, allowing users to transform their tablets into a fully functional laptop experience whenever needed.
2. Can I use a non-Microsoft keyboard with the Surface Go?
Certainly! While Microsoft offers an official backlit keyboard for the Surface Go, users can also pair it with compatible third-party keyboards if they desire greater customization.
3. Is the Surface Go keyboard compatible with other Surface devices?
The Surface Go keyboard can only be used with the Surface Go and isn’t compatible with other Surface devices, such as the Surface Pro or Surface Laptop.
4. Is the backlit keyboard included when purchasing the Surface Go?
No, the keyboard for the Surface Go is sold separately and doesn’t come bundled with the tablet. It’s advisable to purchase the keyboard at the same time to ensure you have a complete laptop experience.
5. How is the Surface Go keyboard connected to the tablet?
The Surface Go keyboard uses a proprietary magnetic connector called the Surface Connect, ensuring secure attachment and reliable data transfer between the keyboard and the tablet.
6. What other accessories are available for the Surface Go?
Apart from the detachable keyboard, users can also purchase additional accessories such as the Surface Pen for more precise and convenient handwriting or drawing, as well as a Surface Dock for connecting to external monitors and peripherals.
7. How long does the backlit keyboard’s battery last?
Since the backlit keyboard relies on the Surface Go’s battery, its usage time will vary based on individual usage patterns. However, the Surface Go offers impressive battery life, ensuring that the keyboard remains illuminated for extended periods of use.
8. Is the Surface Go a suitable device for professional work?
Absolutely! The Surface Go packs a punch with its Intel Pentium Gold or 8th Gen Intel Core m3 processor, enabling it to handle a range of professional tasks efficiently. Whether you need to create documents, edit presentations, or engage in video conferences, the Surface Go won’t disappoint.
9. Can the keyboard be adjusted to different viewing angles?
Yes, the Surface Go keyboard features a kickstand that allows users to adjust the angle of the tablet for a more comfortable viewing or typing experience.
10. Can I use the Surface Go without the keyboard?
Certainly! While the keyboard enhances the Surface Go’s functionality, it can be used as a standalone tablet for tasks like web browsing, media consumption, and note-taking.
11. Does the Surface Go support Windows Hello?
Yes, the Surface Go comes equipped with Windows Hello, which allows users to log in securely using facial recognition technology, offering a convenient and fast way to access the device.
12. Can the Surface Go run demanding software?
While the Surface Go is not designed for heavy-duty processing tasks, it is perfectly capable of running a wide range of software applications, including Microsoft Office, web browsers, and lightweight creative tools.
In conclusion, Microsoft’s Surface Go is a versatile and portable device that comes equipped with a backlit keyboard. It offers users the perfect blend of portability and functionality, allowing them to work comfortably even in low-light conditions. With its detachable keyboard and various accessories, the Surface Go caters to different needs and ensures a seamless transition between tablet and laptop experiences.