If you’re in the market for a new tablet or laptop, Microsoft’s Surface Go 3 has likely caught your attention. One of the most common questions potential buyers have is whether this device comes with a keyboard. Well, let’s get straight to the answer:
Does Surface Go 3 Come with Keyboard?
Yes, Microsoft Surface Go 3 does not come with a keyboard included in the box. The tablet is sold separately, allowing users to choose from a range of compatible keyboards that best suits their preferences and needs.
Now that we have answered the main question, let’s delve into some related FAQs:
1. Can I use any keyboard with Surface Go 3?
Yes, as long as the keyboard is compatible with the Surface Go 3, you can attach and use any keyboard of your choice.
2. Are there any official keyboards available for Surface Go 3?
Absolutely! Microsoft offers a variety of official Surface Go keyboards, offering features like backlit keys, a trackpad, and even a fingerprint scanner for enhanced security.
3. How much does a Surface Go 3 keyboard cost?
The cost of a Surface Go 3 keyboard can vary depending on the model and features you choose. Generally, prices start at around $99 and go up from there.
4. Are there third-party keyboard options available?
Yes, many third-party manufacturers produce keyboards specifically designed for the Surface Go 3. These keyboards often come at a more affordable price point, providing alternatives to the official Microsoft options.
5. Do I need a keyboard for the Surface Go 3?
No, you don’t necessarily need a keyboard to use the Surface Go 3. It has a touchscreen interface, and you can navigate and interact with the device using the on-screen keyboard.
6. Can I connect a wireless keyboard to Surface Go 3?
Yes, you can easily connect a wireless keyboard via Bluetooth to your Surface Go 3. Make sure the keyboard is compatible with the device and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for pairing.
7. Is the Surface Go 3 keyboard backlit?
The official Microsoft keyboards for Surface Go 3 do offer a backlit option. However, not all keyboards, especially third-party ones, may have this feature. Make sure to check the specifications before purchasing.
8. Can I use a Surface Pro keyboard with Surface Go 3?
While the Surface Pro keyboard may be physically compatible with the Surface Go 3, it is not recommended. The size difference between the two devices might result in an awkward fit, affecting functionality and experience.
9. Are there any keyboard accessories available for Surface Go 3?
Yes, in addition to the standard keyboards, accessory options like protective cases that incorporate a keyboard are available. These provide extra protection to your device while offering the convenience of having a keyboard always attached.
10. Can I use a keyboard from a previous Surface Go model with Surface Go 3?
In most cases, keyboards from earlier Surface Go models are compatible with the Surface Go 3. However, it is always a good idea to double-check the compatibility before making a purchase.
11. Are there any different keyboard layouts available?
Yes, Microsoft provides different keyboard layouts for various languages and regions, allowing users to select the most suitable layout for their needs.
12. Can the Surface Go 3 be used without a keyboard at all?
Absolutely! The Surface Go 3 is designed to be used both with and without a keyboard, providing the flexibility to adapt to your requirements.
In conclusion, while the Surface Go 3 is a fantastic device, it does not come with a keyboard included. However, Microsoft offers a range of official keyboards, and there are various third-party options available to customize your experience. Whether you choose a standard or a specialized keyboard, the Surface Go 3 provides a versatile user experience to meet your productivity needs.