Does surface go 2 keyboard work with surface go 3?

The Surface Go 2 and Surface Go 3 are both popular Microsoft devices known for their portability and functionality. They are often used as versatile tablets that can transform into laptops with the addition of a keyboard. However, one common question that arises is whether the Surface Go 2 keyboard is compatible with the newer Surface Go 3. Let’s find out!
**Yes**, the Surface Go 2 keyboard is compatible with the Surface Go 3!
Microsoft has designed the Surface Go 2 and Surface Go 3 to be fully compatible with each other when it comes to accessories, especially the keyboard. The keyboard for the Surface Go 2 can be seamlessly utilized with the newer Surface Go 3, allowing users to enjoy the benefits of a physical keyboard for their device.
The Surface Go 2 keyboard connects magnetically to the tablet, providing a secure attachment that is both stable and easy to use. It features a full-sized keyboard layout for comfortable typing and a responsive touchpad for precise cursor control. Moreover, the keyboard also acts as a protective cover, safeguarding the Surface Go 3’s screen when not in use.
With the Surface Go 2 keyboard being compatible with the Surface Go 3, users don’t need to purchase an additional keyboard if they are upgrading to the newer model. It’s a convenient and cost-effective solution that allows users to continue utilizing their existing accessories without any hassle.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use the Surface Go 3’s keyboard with the Surface Go 2?
No, the Surface Go 3’s keyboard may not work with the Surface Go 2. It’s recommended to use the keyboard designed specifically for your device.
2. Does the keyboard come bundled with the Surface Go 3?
No, the keyboard is sold separately. It is an add-on accessory that can be purchased separately from the tablet itself.
3. Can I use third-party keyboards with the Surface Go 3?
Yes, various third-party keyboards are compatible with the Surface Go 3. However, it’s always recommended to check for compatibility before purchasing.
4. Is the Surface Go 3’s keyboard backlit?
No, the Surface Go 3’s keyboard does not have backlighting. It features a standard keyboard layout without any additional lighting.
5. Does the Surface Go 2’s keyboard support Bluetooth?
No, the keyboard does not support Bluetooth. It connects directly to the Surface Go 2 using the magnetic attachment.
6. Is the Surface Go 2 keyboard spill-resistant?
The keyboard is not explicitly advertised as spill-resistant, so caution should be exercised around liquids to avoid damaging the device.
7. Can I fold the keyboard back for tablet use?
Yes, the keyboard can be easily folded back, allowing you to use the Surface Go 2 as a tablet without detaching the keyboard.
8. Is the keyboard’s touchpad multi-touch?
Yes, the keyboard’s touchpad supports multi-touch gestures, enhancing your productivity and ease of use.
9. Can I adjust the viewing angle with the keyboard attached?
No, the keyboard does not offer adjustability for the viewing angle. However, the tablet can be detached and used with a separate stand for better viewing angles.
10. Does the Surface Go 2’s keyboard support palm rejection?
Yes, the keyboard features palm rejection technology that helps prevent accidental inputs while typing.
11. Are there any color options available for the keyboard?
Yes, the keyboard is available in multiple color options, including platinum, black, poppy red, and ice blue.
12. Can I use the Surface Go 3’s pen with the Surface Go 2’s keyboard?
Yes, the Surface Go 3’s pen is compatible with the Surface Go 2’s keyboard. Both accessories can be used simultaneously to enhance your productivity and creativity.
In conclusion, if you have a Surface Go 2 and are considering upgrading to a Surface Go 3, you’ll be glad to know that the keyboard you already own is fully compatible with the newer model. Enjoy the same great typing experience and convenience without the need for any additional purchases. Happy typing!