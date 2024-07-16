Does Sony x900h have HDMI 2.1?

Sony’s X900H, also known as the XH90, is a highly-rated 4K LED TV that has gained popularity among consumers for its impressive picture quality and numerous features. One question that has been frequently asked about this TV model is whether it supports HDMI 2.1, a standard that allows for higher bandwidth and advanced features for better gaming and multimedia experiences.
Yes, the Sony x900h does have HDMI 2.1!
This is great news for enthusiasts and gamers who are looking for a TV that can support the latest technologies and provide a seamless gaming experience.
HDMI 2.1 offers several significant benefits, including support for higher resolutions, increased refresh rates, and improved gaming features. With HDMI 2.1, the Sony x900h can accommodate 4K content at up to 120Hz refresh rates, providing smoother motion and reducing motion blur. This is particularly beneficial for fast-paced action games that demand quick reflexes and precise movements.
The inclusion of HDMI 2.1 in the Sony x900h also means that it supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology. VRR synchronizes the TV’s refresh rate with the output of the gaming console or PC, eliminating screen tearing and stuttering, resulting in a much more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience.
To fully take advantage of HDMI 2.1 capabilities, the Sony x900h also features an Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC). This enables high-quality audio formats, such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio, to be transmitted directly from the TV to a compatible sound system via a single HDMI cable. This eliminates the need for additional audio connections and ensures optimal audio quality.
FAQs about Sony x900h and HDMI 2.1:
1. What is the resolution of the Sony x900h?
The Sony x900h is a 4K TV, meaning it has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels.
2. Can the Sony x900h display content at 120Hz?
Yes, the Sony x900h supports 120Hz refresh rates when connected to a compatible device via HDMI 2.1.
3. Does the Sony x900h support Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)?
Yes, the Sony x900h supports VRR technology through HDMI 2.1, reducing screen tearing and stuttering in gaming.
4. Can the Sony x900h handle HDR content?
Absolutely! The Sony x900h supports HDR10, Dolby Vision, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) for a vibrant and lifelike viewing experience.
5. Is the Sony x900h compatible with ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)?
Yes, the Sony x900h supports ALLM, allowing compatible gaming consoles to automatically set the TV into low-latency game mode.
6. Does the Sony x900h have HDMI 2.1 ports?
Yes, the Sony x900h is equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring compatibility and support for the latest gaming technologies.
7. How many HDMI 2.1 ports does the Sony x900h have?
The Sony x900h features four HDMI 2.1 ports, providing ample connectivity options for various devices.
8. Can the Sony x900h display 8K content?
No, the Sony x900h is a 4K TV and does not support native 8K resolution.
9. Does the Sony x900h support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel)?
Yes, the Sony x900h features an eARC-enabled HDMI port, allowing for high-quality audio transmission.
10. Can the Sony x900h pass through Dolby Atmos via HDMI?
Yes, the Sony x900h supports Dolby Atmos pass-through, delivering immersive and three-dimensional sound.
11. Is the Sony x900h compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X?
Yes, the Sony x900h is an ideal choice for gaming on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X due to its HDMI 2.1 support.
12. What are some other notable features of the Sony x900h?
Aside from HDMI 2.1, the Sony x900h supports Android TV, has built-in voice assistants, features a Full-Array LED backlight, and includes Sony’s X1 4K HDR processor for exceptional picture quality.