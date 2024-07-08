**Does PUBG Support Keyboard and Mouse on PS4?**
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, commonly known as PUBG, is a highly popular battle royale game that has taken the gaming world by storm. With its intense gameplay and gripping survival mechanics, it has become a favorite among gamers across multiple platforms. One question that often arises among players is whether PUBG supports keyboard and mouse on the PlayStation 4 (PS4). Let’s delve into this topic and provide the much-needed clarity.
**Yes, PUBG does support keyboard and mouse on PS4!** Since December 2018, the developers of PUBG Corporation have added support for keyboard and mouse gameplay on the PS4 platform, making it possible for players to enjoy the game using these peripherals. This addition caters to players who prefer the precision and familiarity of using a keyboard and mouse over a traditional controller.
This support opens up a whole new world for players, as it enhances their overall gaming experience and gives them a competitive edge. Keyboard and mouse controls allow for swift and precise movements, offering increased accuracy when aiming, shooting, and maneuvering. The response time is also improved, enabling players to react faster to ever-changing in-game scenarios.
Related FAQs:
1. **Can I connect any keyboard and mouse to my PS4 for playing PUBG?**
Yes, you can connect any standard USB or wireless keyboard and mouse to your PS4 console for playing PUBG.
2. **Do I need to configure any settings to use keyboard and mouse on my PS4?**
No, you do not need to configure any specific settings. Once connected, your keyboard and mouse should work seamlessly with PUBG on PS4.
3. **Are there any advantages of using keyboard and mouse over controllers?**
Using a keyboard and mouse offers advantages in terms of precision, speed, and accuracy compared to using a controller. However, it ultimately comes down to personal preference and comfort.
4. **Are there any disadvantages of using keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
One potential disadvantage is that keyboards and mice can take up more space and require a stable surface, unlike controllers that offer more portability.
5. **Can I switch between controller and keyboard/mouse while playing PUBG on PS4?**
Yes, you can seamlessly switch between a controller and keyboard/mouse on PS4 during gameplay without any issues.
6. **Will using keyboard and mouse give me an unfair advantage over controller players in PUBG?**
Some argue that keyboard and mouse players have an advantage, but PUBG Corporation has implemented matchmaking that considers input methods, aiming to provide a balanced playing field for everyone.
7. **Can I customize the key bindings for keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
In PUBG on PS4, players can customize their key bindings according to their preferences, allowing for a more personalized gaming experience.
8. **Can I use macros with my keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
Using macros or any form of automation for an unfair advantage is against the rules set by PUBG Corporation. It is essential to play fairly and ensure a level playing field for all players.
9. **Are there any limitations when using keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
While using a keyboard and mouse works well for most players, individual experiences may vary due to device compatibility or personal preferences.
10. **Is keyboard and mouse support exclusive to PUBG on PS4?**
No, PUBG is not the only game that offers keyboard and mouse support on the PS4 platform. Several other games also provide this feature to enhance the gaming experience.
11. **Are there any additional peripherals required to use keyboard and mouse on PS4?**
No, you only need a standard USB or wireless keyboard and mouse to connect to your PS4 and start playing PUBG.
12. **Are there any plans to remove keyboard and mouse support on PS4 in the future?**
As of now, there have been no official announcements regarding the removal of keyboard and mouse support on PS4 for PUBG. The feature is expected to remain available for players.