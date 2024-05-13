Does new magic keyboard work with old iPad pro?

With the release of Apple’s new Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro users have been asking an important question: Does this new accessory work with older generations of the iPad Pro? In this article, we will address this question directly and provide you with the answers you’re looking for.
Does the new Magic Keyboard work with old iPad Pro?
**Yes, the new Magic Keyboard is compatible with older generations of the iPad Pro.**
This compatibility has been highly anticipated and well-received by iPad Pro users who were looking to upgrade their typing and productivity experience without having to invest in a new iPad model.
1. Can I use the new Magic Keyboard with my iPad Pro 9.7-inch?
No, the new Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Pro 9.7-inch. It is designed to work specifically with the third-generation iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.9-inch) released in 2018 and later.
2. Does the new Magic Keyboard support the second-generation iPad Pro models?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard is compatible with both the first and second-generation iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.9-inch) released in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
3. Can I use the new Magic Keyboard with the first-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch?
No, unfortunately, the new Magic Keyboard is only compatible with the second-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch and later models.
4. Will the new Magic Keyboard work with my iPad Pro 10.5-inch?
No, the new Magic Keyboard is designed to work with the third-generation iPad Pro models (11-inch and 12.9-inch) and does not support the iPad Pro 10.5-inch.
5. Is the new Magic Keyboard compatible with the iPad Air?
No, the new Magic Keyboard is not compatible with the iPad Air. It is specifically designed for the iPad Pro models.
6. Can I connect the new Magic Keyboard to my iPad via Bluetooth?
No, the new Magic Keyboard connects to the iPad Pro using the Smart Connector located on the back of the tablet. It does not require a Bluetooth connection.
7. Does the new Magic Keyboard protect the back of the iPad Pro?
No, the new Magic Keyboard only covers the front of the iPad Pro and does not provide any protection to the back of the device. You may consider using a separate case or cover if you wish to protect the back.
8. Does the new Magic Keyboard have a trackpad?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard features a built-in trackpad, adding a new level of functionality to the iPad Pro. It allows for precise cursor control and gestures.
9. Can I adjust the viewing angle of the iPad with the new Magic Keyboard?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard has a floating cantilever design that allows you to adjust the viewing angle of the iPad Pro within a 130-degree range.
10. Does the new Magic Keyboard have backlit keys?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard has backlit keys, making it easier to use in low-light environments or during nighttime.
11. Does the new Magic Keyboard support charging?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard has a USB-C pass-through charging port, allowing you to charge your iPad Pro while using the keyboard.
12. Is the new Magic Keyboard available in different languages?
Yes, the new Magic Keyboard is available in different language layouts to accommodate users from various regions.
In conclusion, the new Magic Keyboard is indeed compatible with older iPad Pro models, enabling users to enhance their productivity and enjoy a more comfortable typing experience. Its features, such as the built-in trackpad and adjustable viewing angles, make it a highly sought-after accessory for iPad Pro users of different generations. So, if you own an older iPad Pro and have been eyeing this new accessory, you can confidently invest in the new Magic Keyboard knowing that it will work seamlessly with your device.