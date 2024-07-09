Does new Macbook air have butterfly keyboard?

**Does the new MacBook Air have a butterfly keyboard?**
Yes, the new MacBook Air does have a butterfly keyboard.
When Apple introduced the butterfly keyboard in 2015, it was hailed as a breakthrough in keyboard design. The butterfly mechanism was meant to provide a more stable and comfortable typing experience for users. However, over the years, it became evident that the butterfly keyboard had its flaws. Many users reported issues such as sticky keys, keys not registering keystrokes, and overall unreliability. As a result, Apple faced a backlash and had to address the problem.
With the launch of the new MacBook Air, Apple seems to have taken user feedback into consideration. They have replaced the controversial butterfly keyboard with a more reliable scissor-switch mechanism. This new keyboard design is similar to the one used in the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched in 2019, which received positive reviews from users.
The scissor-switch mechanism provides a better typing experience with improved key travel, stability, and responsiveness. The keys are also backlit, allowing for comfortable typing in low-light environments. This change is a welcome development for MacBook Air users, who now have a more reliable and durable keyboard at their fingertips.
FAQs:
1. What were the issues with the butterfly keyboard?
The butterfly keyboard had various issues, including sticky keys, keys failing to register keystrokes, and frequent typing errors.
2. How has Apple addressed these issues?
Apple has replaced the butterfly keyboard with the more reliable scissor-switch mechanism, improving key travel, stability, and responsiveness.
3. Is the scissor-switch mechanism the same as the one in the 16-inch MacBook Pro?
Yes, the scissor-switch mechanism used in the new MacBook Air is similar to the one found in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has received positive reviews.
4. Is the new keyboard of the MacBook Air backlit?
Yes, the new keyboard is backlit, allowing for comfortable typing in low-light environments.
5. Can I use the butterfly keyboard on the new MacBook Air?
No, the butterfly keyboard is no longer used in the new MacBook Air.
6. How does the typing experience compare between the butterfly and scissor-switch keyboards?
The scissor-switch keyboard provides a better typing experience with improved key travel, stability, and responsiveness, addressing the issues faced with the butterfly keyboard.
7. Will the new keyboard be more durable than the butterfly keyboard?
The scissor-switch mechanism is generally considered to be more durable than the butterfly keyboard, which had a higher likelihood of key failure due to its design.
8. Did Apple conduct any testing before introducing the new keyboard?
Yes, Apple conducted extensive research and testing to ensure the reliability and performance of the new scissor-switch keyboard.
9. Can I get the new keyboard retrofitted to my existing MacBook Air?
No, the new keyboard design is specific to the new MacBook Air and is not available as a retrofit for older models.
10. Are there any other improvements in the new MacBook Air apart from the keyboard?
Yes, the new MacBook Air features a faster processor, improved graphics performance, and a higher-quality Retina display.
11. Will the new keyboard be quieter compared to the butterfly keyboard?
Yes, the new scissor-switch keyboard is expected to be quieter than the butterfly keyboard, providing a more pleasant typing experience.
12. Can I use external keyboards with the new MacBook Air?
Yes, you can connect external keyboards to the new MacBook Air through a USB-C port or use wireless keyboards via Bluetooth.
In conclusion, the new MacBook Air does indeed feature a more reliable scissor-switch keyboard, replacing the problematic butterfly keyboard. Apple’s decision to address user concerns and provide a better typing experience is commendable. With this improvement, users can enjoy a more durable and comfortable keyboard while benefitting from the other enhancements offered by the new MacBook Air.