Does Microsoft surface pro come with keyboard?

Microsoft Surface Pro is a line of 2-in-1 detachable tablets that have gained popularity among professionals and tech enthusiasts due to their versatility and performance. One of the common questions potential buyers often ask is, “Does Microsoft Surface Pro come with a keyboard?” In this article, we will address this question directly and provide answers to other related FAQs to help you make an informed decision.
Does Microsoft Surface Pro come with a keyboard?
Yes, Microsoft Surface Pro does not come with a keyboard by default. The keyboard is sold separately as an accessory. However, some retailers offer bundle deals that include the keyboard.
1. Can I use any keyboard with Microsoft Surface Pro?
No, Microsoft Surface Pro requires specific keyboards that are specially designed for it. The Surface Pro Type Cover is the official keyboard accessory for the device and integrates seamlessly with the tablet.
2. Is the keyboard necessary for Microsoft Surface Pro?
While the Surface Pro can be used without a keyboard, adding a keyboard greatly enhances the user experience, especially for tasks that require extensive typing or precise navigation. It transforms the tablet into a full-fledged laptop-like device.
3. Is the Surface Pro Type Cover a mechanical keyboard?
No, the Surface Pro Type Cover is not a mechanical keyboard. It features low-profile keys with scissor mechanisms, providing a comfortable typing experience while maintaining a slim profile.
4. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover have a touchpad?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover comes with a built-in touchpad. It allows users to navigate the interface using traditional touch gestures, similar to those found on laptops.
5. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover offer backlighting?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover is available with backlighting. This feature is particularly useful in low-light situations, allowing users to easily see the keys and type accurately.
6. Are there different color options for the Surface Pro Type Cover?
Yes, Microsoft offers the Surface Pro Type Cover in various colors. You can choose from options like black, platinum, cobalt blue, and burgundy, allowing you to personalize your Surface Pro.
7. Can I use a Surface Pro Type Cover from a previous model on the latest Surface Pro?
In most cases, yes. Microsoft has maintained compatibility between different generations of Surface Pro Type Covers. However, it is recommended to double-check compatibility before purchasing.
8. Can I connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro?
Yes, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard to the Surface Pro if you prefer a wireless setup. However, using the official Surface Pro Type Cover offers better integration and functionality.
9. Can I use a third-party keyboard with the Surface Pro?
While it is technically possible to use a third-party keyboard with the Surface Pro, it may not offer the same level of compatibility and functionality as the official Surface Pro Type Cover.
10. How much does the Surface Pro Type Cover cost?
The price of the Surface Pro Type Cover varies depending on the model and color. Generally, it ranges from around $100 to $160, but prices may change over time.
11. Does the Surface Pro Type Cover come with a warranty?
Yes, the Surface Pro Type Cover typically comes with a one-year limited warranty from Microsoft. This warranty covers any defects in materials or workmanship.
12. Can I use the Surface Pro without a keyboard entirely?
Yes, the Surface Pro can be used without a keyboard by interacting with the touch screen and using the Surface Pen or an external mouse. However, for a more traditional laptop-like experience, the keyboard is highly recommended.
In conclusion, while the Microsoft Surface Pro does not come with a keyboard included in the package, the Surface Pro Type Cover is an essential accessory that greatly enhances the functionality and versatility of the device. Whether you’re typing up documents or using the touchpad for precise navigation, the Surface Pro Type Cover is a worthwhile investment for an optimal user experience.