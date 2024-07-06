Does Microsoft surface laptop have backlit keyboard?

If you’re in the market for a new laptop and considering the Microsoft Surface Laptop, one of the features you may be wondering about is the backlit keyboard. Having a backlit keyboard can be incredibly useful for those who frequently work in low-light environments or simply prefer the aesthetic appeal it offers. In this article, we will address the burning question, “Does the Microsoft Surface Laptop have a backlit keyboard?” Let’s find out!
The Answer: Yes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop does have a backlit keyboard.
If you often find yourself typing away late at night or in dimly lit spaces, the backlit keyboard on the Microsoft Surface Laptop will undoubtedly be a welcome feature. This keyboard illumination allows you to effortlessly locate and operate the keys, enhancing your typing experience in any lighting condition.
Now that we have answered the main question, let’s address some related or similar frequently asked questions (FAQs):
1. How do I activate the backlit keyboard on the Microsoft Surface Laptop?
To activate the backlit keyboard, simply press the F1 key, which is specifically marked with a keyboard icon and an intensity symbol. This key serves as the backlight toggle, allowing you to turn it on or off according to your needs.
2. Can I adjust the brightness of the backlit keyboard?
Yes, you can adjust the brightness of the backlit keyboard. By pressing the F1 key, you can cycle through three levels of brightness: high, medium, and low. Choose the setting that suits your preference or lighting conditions.
3. Does the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 have a backlit keyboard as well?
Yes, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 also comes with a backlit keyboard, just like its predecessor. This feature ensures a consistent typing experience across different generations of the Surface Laptop lineup.
4. Are there any color options available for the backlit keyboard?
No, Microsoft currently offers only white backlighting for the keyboard on the Surface Laptop. While there may not be color options available, the white backlighting provides a clean and elegant look.
5. Can I disable the backlit keyboard if I don’t need it?
Certainly! If, for any reason, you do not wish to use the backlit keyboard, you can simply turn it off by pressing the F1 key until the backlight is disabled. This feature allows you to conserve battery life or simply work without the illuminated keys.
6. Is the backlit keyboard available on all versions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop?
Yes, all versions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop come equipped with a backlit keyboard. Whether you choose the entry-level model or the more advanced configurations, the backlit keyboard will be present.
7. Does the backlit keyboard drain the laptop’s battery quickly?
Although the backlit keyboard does consume some battery power, it has a negligible impact on the overall battery life of the Microsoft Surface Laptop. You can comfortably use the keyboard illumination without worrying about running out of power quickly.
8. Can I customize the behavior of the backlit keyboard?
Unfortunately, Microsoft does not offer customization options for the backlit keyboard on the Surface Laptop. The backlight toggle functionality and three levels of brightness are the only options available.
9. Does the backlit keyboard work when the laptop is in tablet mode?
No, the backlit keyboard does not work when the Microsoft Surface Laptop is used in tablet mode. This limitation is due to the keyboard being hidden behind the screen when the laptop is folded back.
10. Is the backlit keyboard only available in specific regions or markets?
No, the backlit keyboard is not limited to specific regions or markets. It is a standard feature on all Microsoft Surface Laptops, regardless of where you purchase them.
11. Can I replace the backlit keyboard if it becomes faulty?
It is not recommended or easy to replace the backlit keyboard on the Microsoft Surface Laptop. If you encounter any issues, it is advised to contact Microsoft Support for assistance.
12. Are there any alternatives to the Microsoft Surface Laptop with a backlit keyboard?
Yes, there are several alternative laptops with backlit keyboards available on the market. Some popular options include the Dell XPS 13, MacBook Pro, HP Spectre x360, and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.
In conclusion, the Microsoft Surface Laptop does indeed have a backlit keyboard. This feature provides enhanced usability and flexibility, making it an excellent choice for users who value the convenience of typing in different lighting conditions. Whether you’re a night owl or a professional on the go, the Surface Laptop’s keyboard illumination will keep you typing effortlessly.