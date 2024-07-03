Does Microsoft surface come with keyboard?

The Microsoft Surface is a popular line of hybrid devices that blur the line between tablets and laptops. With their sleek design and impressive functionality, it’s no wonder that many people are interested in purchasing one. However, there are often questions and uncertainties surrounding the product, such as whether or not it comes with a keyboard. In this article, we will directly address this question and provide answers to 12 related FAQs.
Does Microsoft Surface come with a keyboard?
**Yes, Microsoft Surface devices can come with a detachable keyboard.** However, it’s important to note that the keyboard is typically not included in the standard retail package. It is usually sold separately as an accessory.
1. Can I buy a Microsoft Surface without a keyboard?
Yes, you can purchase a Microsoft Surface without a keyboard. It is possible to use the device with touchscreen controls or connect a compatible keyboard from another source.
2. Which Microsoft Surface models include a keyboard?
The Microsoft Surface Pro and Microsoft Surface Go series typically include a detachable keyboard. The Surface Laptop and Surface Book models, on the other hand, come with a built-in keyboard.
3. What is the name of the keyboard for Microsoft Surface devices?
The keyboard accessory for the Microsoft Surface is called the “Type Cover.” It is a slim, lightweight keyboard that attaches magnetically to the device.
4. Can I choose a different keyboard color for my Microsoft Surface?
Yes, Microsoft usually offers the Type Cover in various colors, allowing you to personalize your device to match your style.
5. Are there alternative keyboards available for Microsoft Surface?
While the Type Cover is designed specifically for Microsoft Surface devices, there are also third-party options available that are compatible with the Surface line.
6. How much does the Microsoft Surface Type Cover cost?
The cost of the Microsoft Surface Type Cover depends on the model and any additional features it may have. Prices typically range from $100 to $200.
7. Can I use any Bluetooth keyboard with a Microsoft Surface?
Yes, you can connect a Bluetooth keyboard to your Surface device if you prefer not to use the Type Cover. This gives you the flexibility to choose from a wide range of keyboards available on the market.
8. Are there any alternatives to the Microsoft Surface Type Cover?
Yes, there are several alternative keyboards available for the Microsoft Surface, including options from reputable brands such as Logitech and Brydge.
9. Is the Microsoft Surface Type Cover compatible with older Surface models?
While the Type Cover is designed to work seamlessly with the corresponding Surface models, it’s important to check the compatibility before purchasing. Some older Surface models may require different keyboard accessories.
10. Can I use the Microsoft Surface without a keyboard?
Yes, you can use a Microsoft Surface without a keyboard. The device has touchscreen capabilities, allowing you to interact directly with the screen.
11. Can I buy a Microsoft Surface and keyboard bundle?
Yes, Microsoft often offers bundles that include the Surface device and the Type Cover. These bundles can be a convenient option if you’re looking to purchase both items together.
12. Can I use a wireless mouse with a Microsoft Surface?
Absolutely! Microsoft Surface devices are compatible with various wireless mice, allowing you to enhance your productivity and navigation experience.
In conclusion, while the Microsoft Surface does not come with a keyboard included in the standard retail package, it is possible to purchase a compatible keyboard accessory separately. The Type Cover, designed specifically for Microsoft Surface devices, offers a slim and lightweight option for users. Additionally, there are alternative keyboards and bundles available, ensuring that you can find the perfect setup for your Microsoft Surface device.