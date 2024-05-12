**Does Microsoft call you to fix your computer?**
In recent years, millions of people have received unsolicited phone calls from individuals claiming to be from Microsoft or associated with the tech giant. These callers often assert that something is wrong with your computer and offer their services to fix the alleged issue. But the question remains: Does Microsoft really call you to fix your computer?
**No, Microsoft does not call you to fix your computer.**
Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that they do not initiate such calls. In fact, they have repeatedly warned users to be cautious of these scams. So, if you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft and offering technical assistance, it is vital not to fall victim to their deceptive tactics.
Here are some common FAQs about these fraudulent calls:
1. Are these calls legitimate?
No, these calls are not legitimate. Microsoft does not make unsolicited calls to offer technical support.
2. Why do scammers pretend to be from Microsoft?
Scammers often adopt the guise of reputable companies like Microsoft to gain trust and deceive people into sharing sensitive information or paying for unnecessary tech support services.
3. How can I identify a fake Microsoft caller?
Fake Microsoft callers may have a heavy accent, pressure you to take immediate action, or ask for personal information or remote access to your computer.
4. What should I do if I receive such a call?
Hang up immediately. Do not engage with the caller or provide any personal or financial information.
5. Can these scammers cause harm?
While the immediate harm is usually financial, scammers may also install malware or gain unauthorized access to your computer, potentially leading to further consequences.
6. How can I protect myself from these scams?
Be vigilant and remember that Microsoft will not call you unsolicited. Additionally, use trusted security software, keep your operating system up to date, and avoid clicking on suspicious links or downloading unknown attachments.
7. Can Microsoft help if I have already fallen for the scam?
If you have been scammed, report the incident to your local authorities and contact Microsoft support for guidance on securing your computer and protecting your personal information.
8. Are these scam calls limited to Microsoft?
No, scammers impersonate various other tech companies as well. It is essential to exercise caution regardless of the company the caller claims to represent.
9. How widespread are these scams?
These scams are unfortunately widespread, affecting millions of people around the world. Stay informed to protect yourself and your loved ones.
10. Can scammers ask for payment through gift cards?
Yes, scammers commonly ask victims to pay using unconventional methods such as gift cards because they are difficult to trace. Microsoft will never ask for payment through gift cards or other unusual means.
11. What do scammers gain from these calls?
Scammers may gain access to your personal and financial information or trick you into paying for bogus tech support services.
12. Can scammers spoof caller ID to appear as Microsoft?
Yes, scammers use various techniques, including caller ID spoofing, to appear as legitimate as possible. Remember, Microsoft will never make unsolicited calls.