The Magic Keyboard has gained popularity for its sleek design, comfortable typing experience, and enhanced functionality. If you’re considering purchasing a Magic Keyboard, one common question that might arise is: Does the Magic Keyboard come with a charger? Let’s explore the answer to this question and address some related FAQs as well.
Does Magic Keyboard come with charger?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is equipped with a built-in rechargeable battery and comes with a Lightning to USB cable to charge it. With this cable, you can easily connect your Magic Keyboard to a power source such as your computer or a USB power adapter.
1. Can the Magic Keyboard be charged wirelessly?
No, the Magic Keyboard cannot be charged wirelessly. It relies on the provided Lightning to USB cable for charging.
2. How long does the Magic Keyboard battery last on a full charge?
The Magic Keyboard battery can last for about a month on a full charge with normal usage.
3. How long does it take to fully charge the Magic Keyboard?
It takes approximately 2 hours to fully charge the Magic Keyboard.
4. Can I use the Magic Keyboard while it’s charging?
Yes, you can continue to use the Magic Keyboard while it is connected to a power source and charging.
5. Can I charge my Magic Keyboard with an iPhone charger?
Yes, you can use an iPhone charger or any other USB power adapter to charge your Magic Keyboard.
6. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to my iPad?
Yes, the Magic Keyboard is compatible with various Apple devices, including iPads.
7. Can I connect the Magic Keyboard to a Windows PC?
Yes, you can connect the Magic Keyboard to a Windows PC via Bluetooth. However, some specific function keys might not work as intended.
8. Does the Magic Keyboard work with older generation MacBooks?
The Magic Keyboard is compatible with MacBooks and iMacs running macOS 10.12.4 or later. However, some features may not be available on older devices.
9. Is the Magic Keyboard spill-resistant?
While the Magic Keyboard is not explicitly advertised as spill-resistant, it can withstand small spills or accidental liquid exposure. However, it is recommended to clean and dry it immediately to prevent any damage.
10. Can I use the Magic Keyboard with non-Apple devices?
Yes, you can use the Magic Keyboard with non-Apple devices that support Bluetooth connectivity.
11. Does the Magic Keyboard have a numeric keypad?
There are two versions of the Magic Keyboard available: one with a numeric keypad and one without. Make sure to check the specific model before purchasing.
12. Can I customize the function keys on the Magic Keyboard?
Yes, you can customize the function keys on the Magic Keyboard according to your preferences through the Keyboard settings in System Preferences on a Mac.
In conclusion, the Magic Keyboard indeed comes with a charger in the form of a Lightning to USB cable. This enables you to recharge the built-in battery conveniently. It offers the flexibility to use the keyboard while charging and can be connected to various Apple devices, including iPads. Whether you opt for the version with or without a numeric keypad, the Magic Keyboard is an excellent choice for users seeking a comfortable and stylish typing experience.