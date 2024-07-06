Does Macbook air 2019 have butterfly keyboard?

The MacBook Air series has long been renowned for its sleek design, portability, and performance. With the release of the MacBook Air 2019 edition, Apple introduced several updates and improvements to its popular line of laptops. One of the most notable changes was the introduction of the butterfly keyboard.
The butterfly keyboard was initially introduced with the MacBook in 2015, aiming to create a more stable and responsive typing experience. However, it was met with mixed reviews due to its shallow key travel and reported issues with stuck or nonfunctioning keys. Apple released revised versions of the butterfly keyboard in subsequent years to address some of these concerns, but problems persisted.
So, does the MacBook Air 2019 have a butterfly keyboard? No, it does not. Apple made the decision to remove the butterfly keyboard from the MacBook Air lineup, opting for a more traditional scissor mechanism instead. This change was welcomed by many users who had experienced difficulties with the butterfly keyboard in previous models.
Here are some frequently asked questions related to MacBook Air 2019 and its keyboard:
1. What is the difference between a butterfly keyboard and a scissor mechanism keyboard?
A butterfly keyboard has a lower profile and less key travel compared to a scissor mechanism keyboard. The scissor mechanism provides a more conventional and reliable typing experience.
2. What were the issues with the butterfly keyboard?
The butterfly keyboard faced numerous complaints from users, including keys sticking, not registering presses, or becoming nonfunctional altogether.
3. Which MacBook models still use the butterfly keyboard?
As of 2021, no MacBook models feature the butterfly keyboard. Apple phased it out in favor of the more reliable scissor mechanism.
4. Are there any advantages to using the butterfly keyboard?
Some users appreciated the butterfly keyboard’s slim profile and the improved stability it offered during typing. However, the design flaws overshadowed these benefits.
5. Is the butterfly keyboard covered under Apple’s keyboard replacement program?
Yes, Apple initiated a keyboard service program to address the issues with the butterfly keyboard. The program offers free repairs for affected MacBook models for up to four years after the original purchase date.
6. What improvements does the scissor mechanism keyboard in the MacBook Air 2019 offer?
The scissor mechanism keyboard used in the MacBook Air 2019 provides better key stability, increased key travel, and a more traditional typing experience overall.
7. How did users respond to the keyboard change in the MacBook Air 2019?
The elimination of the butterfly keyboard in favor of the scissor mechanism was met with positive feedback from users who had experienced difficulties with the previous keyboard design.
8. Is the keyboard in the MacBook Air 2019 more durable than the butterfly keyboard?
While the scissor mechanism keyboard in the MacBook Air 2019 is generally more durable than the butterfly keyboard, it is always recommended to handle any laptop keyboard with care to avoid damage.
9. Can I still buy the MacBook Air 2019 with the butterfly keyboard?
No, Apple does not manufacture MacBook Air 2019 models with the butterfly keyboard. If you come across a MacBook Air 2019 with this keyboard, it may be a refurbished or used device.
10. How can I identify if my MacBook Air has the butterfly keyboard or the scissor mechanism?
You can identify the keyboard type by checking the year and model of your MacBook Air. The 2019 and later models come with the scissor mechanism keyboard.
11. Has Apple made any other improvements to the MacBook Air 2019?
In addition to the keyboard change, the MacBook Air 2019 introduced True Tone display technology, a more powerful processor, and increased storage options.
12. Are there any known issues with the scissor mechanism keyboard in the MacBook Air 2019?
While the scissor mechanism keyboard is generally considered more reliable, it is always possible for individual units to experience issues. However, the recurrence of problems reported with the butterfly keyboard is significantly lower with the scissor mechanism.